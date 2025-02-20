BAN vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy match - February 20, 2025

Bangladesh (BAN) take on India (IND) in Match 2 of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Thursday, February 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh have a tough task on their hands taking on the No.1 ODI Team in the ICC rankings. The latter's form in the lead-up to the tournament has been pristine, and even without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, they're the favorites to lift the title.

However, an adaptable and very skillful Bangladesh bowling attack could cause problems for the Indian batters on a Dubai surface that should offer some ammunition to the bowlers. A perennial underdog team like Bangladesh could pull off upsets in this tournament, and this match should be a testing one for both teams.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

#3 Soumya Sarkar (BAT) (BAN)

Batting all-rounder Soumya Sarkar could be a useful Dream11 differential going into this fixture. The southpaw is expected to partner Tanzid Hasan in opening the batting for Bangladesh. A very experienced batter, the 31-year-old has featured in 75 ODIs, scoring 2198 runs at a respectable average of 33.30 and a strike rate of 96.53.

He's also a medium pacer with a knack for breaking partnerships, which could come in handy for Bangladesh against India's gargantuan batting lineup. India's bowling with the new ball has been weakened with Jasprit Bumrah injured, and an attacking batter like Soumya Sarkar could take advantage of that and score quick runs in the powerplay.

While he's not the safest option, Soumya Sarkar is a decent differential pick.

#2 Tanzim Hasan Sakib (BOWL) (BAN)

Tanzim Hasan Sakib is the strike bowler in this Bangladesh bowling lineup.

Fiery quick Tanzim Hasan Sakib could be Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker at this tournament. The seamer was in terrific form in the 2024 T20 World Cup, picking up 11 wickets in seven outings at a bowling average of 13.55. In his only meeting with India in ODI cricket in the 2023 Asia Cup, the pacer bowled a terrific spell of two for 32.

His prowess with the new ball could come in handy, especially if he's bowling under lights. He also bowls a few overs at the death, making him a genuine wicket-taker. In the recently concluded warm-up match against Pakistan Shaheens, he also contributed a handy 30 with the bat, further strengthening his case as a Dream11 option. He could be a powerful differential pick in your teams.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (IND)

It's surprising to see one of India's biggest X factors Kuldeep Yadav, overlooked by most Dream11 players when making their teams. The left-arm wrist spinner has picked up a whopping 174 wickets in only 108 matches at a solid bowling average of 26.22.

In six matches in the UAE, Kuldeep has 10 wickets to his name at a miserly economy rate of 4.08. He plays a key role in India's spin-bowling trio and converts the pressure generated by bowlers like Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja into wickets. The 30-year-old induces batters into false shots and beats them with flight, guile, or turn.

His quality as a bowler is known for all to see, and if you're looking for a differential, Kuldeep could well be who you're searching for.

