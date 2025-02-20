BAN vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match – February 20, 2025

Bangladesh (BAN) and India (IND) face off in the 2nd match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT 2025) on Thursday, February 20, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

The pre-tournament favorites, India, have been in terrific form in the lead-up to this competition, comprehensively beating England 3-0 in an ODI series earlier this month. They have a comfortable head-to-head record against their opponents Bangladesh.

However, Najmul Hossain Shanto and his side have the required skills to trouble any team in CT 2025. While their batters have to step up if they have a chance of upsetting India, their bowling unit certainly possesses the variety and firepower to trouble the best in the business.

Ad

Trending

In what should be an interesting game of cricket, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options.

Slowly but surely, Axar Patel has cemented his place in this Indian side across formats, and his new role with the bat makes him an even better Dream11 option. So much so that he could genuinely enter the captaincy conversation.

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir backed his decision of using Axar as a floater at No.5 to add an LHB to the mix, especially when taking on spinners in the middle overs. Like India, Bangladesh has a fairly spin-reliant bowling lineup, and Axar's recent solid batting efforts bode well for his chances of recording big hauls.

Ad

He's also a very smart bowler with tons of experience, and very rarely fails to contribute in either department. He's a solid Dream11 captaincy pick for this fixture.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ALL) (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan is the No.4 Ranked ODI All-Rounder.

For years now, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been one of Bangladesh's most important players across formats. He has always been a much better batter than he's gotten credit for, and that's what makes his rise up the batting order to No.4 or 5 a welcome change.

Ad

He loves playing against India regardless of format or conditions and averages 46.20 in ODIs. He also has seven wickets in as many matches against Rohit Sharma and Co., although that number could go up given the spin-friendly conditions expected in Dubai.

Mehidy is the undisputed talisman of Bangladesh cricket, and it's hard to look past when looking for a Dream11 captaincy option.

One would be very surprised if a huge chunk of Dream11 players didn't captain Shubman Gill in this match. Since he's an opener, the toss doesn't really matter as he's scoring runs for fun irrespective of whether India is batting first or not.

Ad

Gill is in a purple patch of form right now, and it's his attacking game against the spinners that makes him all the more impressive as an option, especially against a team like Bangladesh. In two ODIs against them, Gill has one hundred and fifty apiece, and there's a good chance he will increase that tally today.

He's easily one of the top choices for Dream11 captaincy in this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news