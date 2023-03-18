BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between England (ENG) and Ireland (IRE) is scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday, March 18.
Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction.
After a historic T20I series win against England, Bangladesh face Ireland in a bout of ODI cricket. Bangladesh will start as the clear favorites with a good mix of youth and experience in their squad.
While they will bank on home conditions, Bangladesh will be wary of Ireland, who have a resourceful squad to fall back on. The likes of Paul Stirling and Mark Adair will be key for the Irish, who will fancy their chances of a win.
With both sides looking to land the first blow in the series, an intriguing game beckons in Sylhet.
BAN vs IRE Match Details, 1st ODI
Bangladesh and Ireland will face off in the first ODI in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BAN vs IRE, 1st ODI
Date and Time: March 18, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Live Streaming: Fancode
BAN vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match
Bangladesh injury/team news
No injury concerns for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh probable playing 11
Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.
Ireland injury/team news
No injury concerns for Ireland.
Ireland probable playing 11
Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume and Gareth Delany.
BAN vs IRE Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Litton Das (63 matches, 1919 runs, Average: 31.98)
Litton Das has been in decent form for Bangladesh, coming up with important knocks at the top of the order. He has 1919 runs at an average of 31.98, holding him in good stead.
With Litton capable of scoring big runs, he is a fine pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Paul Stirling (141 matches, 5230 runs, Average: 38.74)
Paul Stirling is one of the best openers in the world with an ODI average of 38.74. He has over 5230 runs and is a fine player of both pace and spin.
With Stirling also scoring a fifty in the practice match against BCB XI, he could be a good addition to your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Curtis Campher (19 matches, 471 runs, 15 wickets)
Curtis Campher is a talented all-rounder who has 471 runs and 15 wickets in 19 ODIs. Campher has some experience in Bangladesh conditions, having played in the BPL earlier in the year.
Given his ability and the conditions on offer, Campher is another good pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Taskin Ahmed (54 matches, 73 wickets, Average: 32.47)
Taskin Ahmed has a fine record in the ODI format, picking up 73 wickets in 54 matches. While he is averaging 32.47 with the ball, Taskin is capable of taking wickets across all phases of an innings given his ability to generate raw pace and swing the ball effectively.
Given the conditions, Taskin is a top pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.
BAN vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib al Hasan is one of the top all-rounders in the game and rightly so. He has a batting and bowling average of 37.51 and 28.96, respectively, holding him in good stead.
Given his recent form against England in both ODIs and T20Is, Shakib is a brilliant captaincy pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.
Harry Tector
Harry Tector is slowly becoming Ireland's go-to player in white-ball cricket. Tector has a career ODI batting average of 53.55 with 11 scores of fifty or more in 25 innings.
Tector's last ODI assignment, earlier in the year against Zimbabwe, saw him score 176 runs and pick up a wicket in three matches, making him a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team
BAN vs IRE match expert tips for 1st ODI
Mark Adair is set to lead the Irish attack in the absence of Joshua Little on this tour of Bangladesh. Adair has a decent record with 32 wickets in 27 innings in this format.
With Adair also capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, he could be a fine differential pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das
Batters: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (vc)
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Curtis Campher, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mark Adair
BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Litton Das (c)
Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), George Dockrell, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Andy McBrine, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mark Adair
