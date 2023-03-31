BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Bangladesh (BAN) and Ireland (IRE) will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, March 31. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh have been brilliant in the series with two impressive batting performances. While the likes of Litton Das and Rony Talukdar have been sensational with the bat, Taskin Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan have impressed on the bowling front. They will be eyeing a series clean sweep and will start as the favorites.

Ireland, meanwhile, have not clicked as a unit, with senior players Mark Adair and Paul Stirling unable to get going. But given the talent on the roster, Ireland will fancy their chances of a win.

With both teams keen to end the series on a high, an entertaining game beckons in Chattogram.

BAN vs IRE Match Details, 3rd T20I

Bangladesh and Ireland will face off in the third T20I in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: March 31, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Ben White, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume and Gareth Delany.

BAN vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Litton Das (83 off 41 in the previous game)

Litton Das has been sensational with the bat in this T20I series with scores of 83 (41) and 47 (23). He has a T20I strike rate of 132.46, holding him in good stead.

With Litton capable of scoring big runs and in good form, he is a top pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Paul Stirling (2 matches, 17 runs, Average: 8.50)

Paul Stirling just hasn't found his feet on this tour of Bangladesh, scoring only 17 runs in two T20Is. However, Stirling is a highly experienced campaigner, having played in multiple franchise leagues as well.

With Stirling averaging 28.05 in this format at the top of the order, he is a must-have in your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Curtis Campher (50 off 30 in the previous game)

Curtis Campher struck some form in the previous game with the bat, scoring a 30-ball 50 in the middle order. Campher has been decent in this format with 495 runs at a strike rate of 125.

He can also add value with his medium pace, making him a viable pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Taskin Ahmed (3/27 in the previous game)

Taskin Ahmed has been the standout bowler in this series, picking up seven wickets in two matches. He is averaging 6.14 with the ball, impressing with both the new ball and in the middle overs.

Given his recent burst of form and ability, Taskin is a must-have in your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan had a fine outing in the previous game, scoring 38 runs and picking up five wickets. The Bangladesh captain is one of the best all-rounders in the game with a batting and bowling average of 23.87 and 20.67, respectively, holding him in high regard.

With the conditions also suiting his skill set, Shakib is a fine captaincy choice for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Harry Tector

Harry Tector showed glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball in the previous game, scoring 22 runs and holding his own with his off-spin as well. Tector is a decent player of both pace and spin and is capable of scoring big runs too.

With Tector due for a big score on this tour, he is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shakib al Hasan 5/22 in the previous game Towhid Hridoy 78 runs in 5 matches Taskin Ahmed 47 wickets in 51 matches Harry Tector 955 runs in 56 matches Mark Adair 82 wickets in 63 matches

BAN vs IRE match expert tips for 3rd T20I

Towhid Hridoy has come up with handy cameos in this series, scoring 37 runs in two matches. He is in fairly good form, impressing in the BPL and ODI series against the Irish.

With Hridoy likely to bat in the top order yet again, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, click here!

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), George Dockrell, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair, Hasan Mahmud

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das (c)

Batters: Paul Stirling, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Tector (vc), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair, Mustafizur Rahman

