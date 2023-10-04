BAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Mens T20I, Quarter Final 4

The fourth Quarter Final match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will see Bangladesh (BAN) squaring off against Malaysia (MAL) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Wednesday, October 4.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bangladesh will be playing their first game of the Asian Games. Captained by Hasan Joy, Bangladesh's squad looks quite dominating. Malaysia, on the other hand, played exceptionally well till now in the Asian Games. Malaysia will give it their all to win the match, but Bangladesh are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAN vs MAL Match Details

The fourth Quarter Final match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will be played on October 4 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs MAL, Quarter Final 4

Date and Time: October 4, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pakistan and Hong Kong, where a total of 252 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

BAN vs MAL Form Guide

BAN - Will be playing their first match

MAL - W W

BAN vs MAL Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (c), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Sumon Khan, Jaker Ali (wk), Rishad Hossain, Ripon Mondol, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Idrus, Vijay Unni, Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh

BAN vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Z Hasan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Hasan Joy

Y Ali and M Hasan Joy are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Faiz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Amir

V Singh and M Amir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Chowdhury is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Hasan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Singh and R Hasan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M A Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAN vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Amir

M Amir will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 214 points in the last two matches.

V Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Singh the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 195 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs MAL, Quarter Final 4

V Singh

M Amir

M Chowdhury

M Hasan Joy

S Aziz

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: M Hasan Joy, A Faiz, A Hossain, Y Ali

All-rounders: S Hassan, V Singh, M Amir, M Chowdhury, V Unni

Bowlers: R Hasan

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: M Hasan Joy, Y Ali

All-rounders: S Hassan, V Singh, M Amir, M Chowdhury, V Unni

Bowlers: R Hasan, P Singh, M A Rahman