BAN vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Oct 28, 2023

The 2023 World Cup juggernaut will reach Kolkata as Bangladesh gear up to take on the Netherlands. It is the sixth match of the tournament for both teams, and they both stand on the verge of an early elimination.

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have managed only one win each in five matches so far. The losing team in today's match might well be eliminated from the race to the 2023 World Cup semifinals.

A fresh wicket will be on offer at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bangladesh have a better understanding of Indian conditions than the Netherlands, which is why Dream11 users will probably stack their fantasy teams with Bangladeshi players.

Before the Dream11 teams for the Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match are locked in, here's a look at three players who could prove to be differentials in today's contest.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan has had an ordinary World Cup campaign so far. The Bangladesh captain has failed to cross the 50-run mark in any of his four knocks, while his economy rate has been more than five runs per over in each of the last three matches.

Bangladeshi fans will hope that their skipper fires all cylinders against the Netherlands. The all-rounder should have a good idea of the conditions at Eden Gardens, having played a lot of matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Plus, the Netherlands batsmen aren't the best players of spin. Hence, Shakib Al Hasan not only has a good chance to score plenty of runs but also scalp multiple wickets with his left-arm spin in today's 2023 World Cup match.

#2 Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh

Bangladesh's vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was in top form during the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka but has recorded four back-to-back single-digit scores in the 2023 World Cup in India. It seems like Shanto is trying too hard rather than just focusing on the basics.

The three-day break after the match against South Africa would have allowed Shanto to analyze his game and work on his errors. He is a talented player, and with a batting-friendly wicket likely to be on offer for the match against the Netherlands, the Bangladesh vice-captain might finally record his first big score of the tournament.

#3 Colin Ackermann, Netherlands

Colin Ackermann has been inconsistent with the bat for the Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup. However, he showed in the match against New Zealand that he has the potential to score big if he finds his touch. It should be noted that Ackermann has plenty of experience under his belt.

Assuming that the Eden Gardens wicket is a batting paradise, it might be a wise decision to pick the Netherlands' number-three batter in your fantasy team. It will be interesting to see if Ackermann can score his first century of the tournament today.