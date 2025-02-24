BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match - February 24, 2025

Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in the sixth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on February 24. It is the second match in the group stage for both nations, and they will be keen to gain two points from this contest.

New Zealand started their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a win against Pakistan in Karachi. Meanwhile, Bangladesh ended up losing their tournament opener against India by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Because the Kiwis won a tri-series on Pakistan's soil just before the Champions Trophy, they will start as favorites to win against Bangladesh. Dream11 users will have a close eye on the 2025 Champions Trophy fixture between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for this fixture, here's a list of three players who fantasy users can pick as vice-captain or captain.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Champions Trophy 2025 match

#3 Rishad Hossain (BAN) (ALL)

The wildcard option for captaincy or vice-captaincy in the fantasy contests for the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be all-rounder Rishad Hossain. Of late, Rishad has emerged as a game-changer for the Bangladeshi outfit by taking wickets with his right-arm leg spin.

Even in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against India, Rishad was the most impressive bowler for Bangladesh, taking the wickets of Virat Kohli and Axar Patel. If Bangladesh want to win this game, Rishad will have to be at his best with the ball. Plus, he can also contribute a bit with the willow, making him the top option for captaincy or vice-captaincy in Dream11 contests among Bangladeshi players.

#2 Kane Williamson (NZ) (BAT)

Kane Williamson lasted only two balls in his first match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Pakistan. The New Zealand batter scored a single off the first ball he faced before handing a catch to Mohammad Rizwan off Naseem Shah's bowling on the next delivery.

Williamson is a quality batter, who will enjoy batting in the batter-friendly conditions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Since Bangladesh's pace-bowling attack is not as threatening as Pakistan's, Williamson is likely to take his time in the middle, play a big knock, and get back in form before the match against India in Dubai.

#1 Glenn Phillips (NZ) (ALL)

All-rounder Glenn Phillips has been an underrated game-changer for New Zealand in the ODI format. He comes in to bat in the middle order and plays quickfire knocks. In the match against Pakistan, Phillips blasted a 39-ball 61 after coming out to bat at number six.

Phillips also bowled nine overs in that 2025 Champions Trophy match. He is also a fantastic fielder, who grabs unbelievable catches. All in all, he is the perfect player for captaincy or vice-captaincy in fantasy contests.

An all-rounder like Phillips can score loads of fantasy points on his day. With the conditions in Rawalpindi likely to favor the batters, Phillips can even end up scoring a quickfire century.

