BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

After a stunning win in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, New Zealand return to competitive action as they begin their T20 World Cup preparations in Bangladesh. However, the hosts are a force to be reckoned with in home conditions and will perhaps start as the favorites against a second-string Kiwi side.

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

NZ XI

Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Scott Kuggeleijn, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Hamish Bennett and Blair Tickner/Will Young

Match Details

BAN vs NZ, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 1st September, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous series between Australia and Bangladesh, the pitch is likely to be on the slower side with run-scoring being a tad difficult. The openers will look to maximize the powerplay restrictions with the new ball skidding on to the bat nicely. Spin should play a significant role in the middle overs with the pacers also likely to revert to off-pace deliveries. Both teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s BAN vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Captain Tom Latham isn't a regular in the T20I side for New Zealand. However, he has been pretty consistent in this format on the domestic circuit and should be a handy option to have in your BAN vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Colin de Grandhomme: Colin de Grandhomme has the experience of playing in the subcontinent over the last few years. With his ability to score quick runs and bowl some clever medium pace, De Grandhomme will be key for the Kiwis.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been Bangladesh's best player with consistent performances with both the bat and ball. Given the nature of the pitch, Shakib is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman's cutters and yorkers have been the talk of the town over the last few months, with the left-armer dominating the Aussies in the previous series. With a similar pitch on offer, watch out for Mustafizur and clever off-cutters at the backend of the innings.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Colin de Grandhomme (NZ)

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Important stats for BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan - 1718 runs and 102 wickets in 84 T20Is

Colin de Grandhomme - 485 runs in 34 T20I innings, SR: 142.65

Scott Kuggeleijn - 13 wickets in 16 T20Is, SR: 22.08

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, Liton Das, Henry Nicholls, Shakib Al Hasan, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Bennett, Mustafizur Rahman and Ajaz Patel

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Colin de Grandhomme

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Colin de Grandhomme, Liton Das, Henry Nicholls, Shakib Al Hasan, Doug Bracewell, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Ajaz Patel

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Tom Latham

