BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

After being bundled out for their lowest-ever T20I total (60), New Zealand will look to bounce back with a strong performance in today's game. However, Bangladesh will head into this contest as the clear favorites as they eye another win on their home turf.

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

NZ XI

Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen/Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (c&wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell and Jacob Duffy/Matt Henry

Match Details

BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 3rd September, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A rank turner is expected at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, with the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. Although there isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, variable bounce could help their cause. Back of a length deliveries might hold up a touch, with the square boundary dimensions playing a big role. The spinners should have a significant say in this game with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130-140 being par at the venue.

Today’s BAN vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Tom Latham was able to hold his own against Bangladesh's spinners in the middle overs but failed to get a big score. Given his experience and ability against spin, Latham will be key to New Zealand's fortunes in this game.

Batsman

Colin de Grandhomme: Colin de Grandhomme is New Zealand's most experienced batsman in this format with a couple of key knocks in subcontinent conditions to his name as well. Although he isn't in the best of forms, he is still a force to reckon with in the middle order.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan put in a match-winning performance in the previous game as he starred with both bat and ball. Given Shakib's recent form, he is bound to be a popular pick in today's BAN vs NZ Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has done well on sluggish tracks with his cutters proving to be quite lethal towards the backend of the innings. With form on his side, Rahman is a must-have in your BAN vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (BAN) - 95 points

Tom Latham (NZ) - 43 points

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 97 points

Important stats for BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan - 1743 runs and 104 wickets in 85 T20Is

Colin de Grandhomme - 486 runs in 35 T20I innings, SR: 141.28

Mustafizur Rahman - 13 wickets in 8 T20I matches in 2021, SR: 12.85

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Mohammad Naim, Colin de Grandhomme, Liton Das, Will Young, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajaz Patel and Blair Tickner

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Colin de Grandhomme

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Mohammad Naim, Colin de Grandhomme, Mushfiqur Rahim, Will Young, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ajaz Patel and Blair Tickner

Captain: Will Young. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

