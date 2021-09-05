BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

After a poor performance in the first T20I, New Zealand nearly pulled off a thrilling win in the previous game. However, Bangladesh held their nerve as they head into today's game with an astounding 2-0 lead and a chance to seal yet another series win. But with the Kiwis showing promise in the previous game, a cracking game beckons in Dhaka.

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin/Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

NZ XI

Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (c&wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Doug Bracewell and Hamish Bennett

Match Details

BAN vs NZ, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 5th September, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

Another sluggish pitch awaits the two sides in Dhaka with spin expected to play a major role in the game. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, with change of pace being the key in the backend of the innings. The batsmen will look to target the powerplay overs with the hard new ball coming onto the bat nicely. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s BAN vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Although Kiwi captain Tom Latham came up with a superlative knock in the previous game, he couldn't take his side over the line. Given the form that he is in, Latham will be one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Finn Allen: Finn Allen is one of the most exciting talents in the world with his ability to provide quick starts at the top of the order being highly valued. Although he hasn't played in quite some time, his explosiveness should be a breath of fresh air for the Kiwis in the fixture.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball over the last few months. The nature of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium pitch plays into his hands, making him a must-have in your BAN vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has been impressive with his cutters in recent months. He has improved in leaps and bounds with his accuracy and is one of Bangladesh's go-to bowlers, one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 171 points

Tom Latham (NZ) - 142 points

Rachin Ravindra (NZ) - 138 points

Important stats for BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shakib Al Hasan - 188 runs and 14 wickets in 10 T20I matches in 2021

Tom Latham - 83 runs in 2 matches this series, SR: 112.16

Mustafizur Rahman - 13 wickets in 9 T20I matches in 2021, SR: 14.69

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Latham, Will Young, Finn Allen, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Bennett, Mustafizur Rahman and Ajaz Patel

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

BAN vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahmudullah Riyad, Tom Latham, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Bennett, Mustafizur Rahman and Ajaz Patel

Captain: Will Young. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

