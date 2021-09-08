BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th T20I

The fourth T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

After two subdued performances, New Zealand bounced back with a thumping win in the previous game. They will be eyeing another big victory today, but Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly in home conditions. With both sides itching for a series-defining win, a cracking game beckons in Dhaka.

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin/Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

NZ XI

Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (c&wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn and Tom Blundell

Match Details

BAN vs NZ, 4th T20I

Date and Time: 8th September, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As has been the theme in the series, a relatively low-scoring game beckons in Dhaka with spin expected to play a big role. The batsmen will look to play their shots early on, but the ball should turn from ball one. Change of pace will be the go-to option for the pacers, who will need to be clever with their lines and lengths. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BAN vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Despite a failure to score runs in the previous game, Tom Latham's experience and ability to keep the scoreboard ticking against spin are viable assets for the New Zealand team. Although Bangaldesh's Mushfiqur Rahim is a fine option himself, Latham's form should give him the nod for this game.

Batsman

Finn Allen: Finn Allen showed glimpses of his attacking prowess in the previous game as he hit a couple of boundaries before perishing to Mustafizur Rahman. With the powerplay overs likely to be the deciding factor, one can bank on Allen to come up with the goods yet again.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan had a rare off-day in the previous game as he neither picked up a wicket nor scored a run. He will be itching to get back amongst the runs and wickets in today's fixture. Given the nature of the pitch, he is a must-have in your BAN vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman was impressive in the previous game as he picked up a couple of wickets with his variations. With the pitch likely to bare a similar look, Mustafizur should pick up a wicket or two in today's game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) - 175 points

Cole McConchie (NZ) - 192 points

Rachin Ravindra (NZ) - 203 points

Important stats for BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shakib Al Hasan - 188 runs and 14 wickets in 11 T20I matches in 2021

Rachin Ravindra - 30 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches this series

Ajaz Patel - 6 wickets in 3 wickets in 3 matches this series, Average: 7.17

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Will Young, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Shakib Al Hasan, Ajaz Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Jacob Duffy

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Will Young, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Shakib Al Hasan, Ajaz Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed and Cole McConchie

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

Edited by Samya Majumdar