BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

The fifth T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh, on the back of yet another T20I series win in home conditions, will be eyeing another win to close the series out on a high. However, the Kiwis have shown promise in this series and should prove to be a handful for the home side in the game.

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin/Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

NZ XI

Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (c&wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Hamish Bennett and Tom Blundell

Match Details

BAN vs NZ, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 10th September, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay overs with the brand new ball skidding on nicely. However, the nature of the pitch makes it tough going into the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 130 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses.

Today’s BAN vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Latham: Tom Latham is perhaps New Zealand's best bet against spin bowling. Given the form that he is in, Latham could be a handy option to have in your fantasy team for this game.

Batsman

Finn Allen: Although Finn Allen hasn't really fired at the top of the order, he is one of the more explosive batsmen on the international circuit. However, Allen has shown signs of exploding against Bangladesh, making him one to watch out for in today's game.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has tailed off in the last few games with the all-rounder failing to get many runs and wickets. However, the nature of the pitch plays into his hands and should be a must-have in your BAN vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Unlike Shakib, Mustafizur Rahman has been in fine form with the ball. The left-arm pacer has used his variations to good effect, proving to be a thorn in the Kiwi side. His cutters will prove to be a handful once again, making him a good addition to your BAN vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 272 points

Ajaz Patel (NZ) - 269 points

Nasum Ahmed (BAN) - 267 points

Important stats for BAN vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Shakib Al Hasan - 196 runs and 14 wickets in 12 T20I matches in 2021

Rachin Ravindra - 30 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches this series

Ajaz Patel - 8 wickets in 4 matches this series, Bowl Average: 6.50

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Latham, Will Young, Finn Allen, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Bennett, Mustafizur Rahman and Ajaz Patel

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Latham, Will Young, Finn Allen, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, Mustafizur Rahman and Ajaz Patel

Also Read

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

Edited by Samya Majumdar