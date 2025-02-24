BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see Bangladesh (BAN) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24. Ahead of the all-important match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

New Zealand won their first match against Pakistan by 60 runs in the tournament opener. Another win will ensure them a spot in the playoffs. Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost their first match against India by six wickets. This will be a must-win game for them to remain alive in the tournament.

The two teams have played a total of 45 matches against each other. New Zealand have won 33 matches, while Bangladesh have emerged victorious 11 times. One match ended without a result.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on February 24 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to begin at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs NZ, 6th Match

Date and Time: 24th February 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and Pakistan, where a total of 673 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

BAN vs NZ Form Guide

BAN - L

NZ - W

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.

NZ Playing XI

Lockie Ferguson is unavailable

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, and Will O'Rourke.

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He has smashed 270 runs in just four games against Bangladesh. Tom Latham is another good wicketkeeping option for today's match.

Batters

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and Will Young are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Williamson is in top-notch form and can once again trouble Bangladesh bowlers. He has smashed 500 runs in 12 head-to-head matches at an average of around 62. Tawhid Hridoy is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Phillips smashed 61 runs and bowled nine overs in the last match. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Matt Henry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are William O'Rourke and Matt Henry. Henry is in good form and has taken 17 wickets in nine head-to-head matches. Taskin Ahmed is another good bowler for today's match.

BAN vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips is the most crucial pick from New Zealand as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 500 runs in 12 head-to-head matches at an average of around 62.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs NZ, 6th Match

Kane Williamson

Glenn Phillips

Will Young

Devon Conway

Tom Latham

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Latham, D Conway

Batters: T Hridoy, K Williamson, W Young

All-rounders: G Phillips, R Hossain, M Hasan Miraz, M Santner

Bowlers: W O'Rourke, M Henry

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Latham, D Conway

Batters: T Hridoy, K Williamson, W Young, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: G Phillips, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: W O'Rourke, M Henry, T Ahmed

