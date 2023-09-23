BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh will see Bangladesh (BAN) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Saturday, September 23.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player pick and pitch report.

This will be New Zealand's last ODI series before the World Cup. Against Bangladesh in Asian conditions will prepare them well. Bangladesh, meanwhile, had a very poor Asia Cup campaign but won their last gaame against India and will look to continue their winning form.

The last ODI match of this series was abandoned due to rain. Bangladesh will give their all to win the game, but New Zealand are expected to prevail.

BAN vs NZ Match Details

The second ODI of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh will be played on September 23 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: September 23, 2023; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Spinners could get a lot of assistance. Batters who play spin well are a must on this pitch. The last game here between Bangladesh and England saw 520 runs scored for the loss of 17 wickets.

BAN vs NZ Form Guide

BAN - N/R

NZ - N/R

BAN vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

BAN

No injury update

Liton Das (c & wk), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul-Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ

No injury update

Will Young, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson (c), Kyle Jamieson

BAN vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Das

Das is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he plays spin well and has a high chance of scoring well here. T Blundell is another good pick.

Batters

W Young

Young and H Nicholls are the two best batter picks. F Allem played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

S Sarkar and Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Hasan is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Boult

The top bowler picks are I Sodhi and Boult. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death overs. N Ahmed is another good pick.

BAN vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

T Boult

Boult's fiery bowling in the powerplay could lead to early wickets, so he's the best head-to-head captain pick.

I Sodhi

As the pitch is expected to assist spinners, you could make Sodhi the captain of your fantasy team. He's too good a player not to take wickets here.

Five must-picks for BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI

R Ravindra

T Boult

W Young

I Sodhi

L Das

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to assist spinners, it's advisable to pick a good number of spinners. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Das

Batters: W Young, F Allen, H Nicholls

All-rounders: S Sarkar, R Ravindra, M Hasan

Bowlers: I Sodhi, T Boult, N Ahmed, M Rahman

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Das

Batters: W Young, F Allen, T Iqbal, H Nicholls

All-rounders: R Ravindra, S Sarkar, M Hasan

Bowlers: I Sodhi, T Boult, N Ahmed