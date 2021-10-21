BAN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 9

Match nine of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see Bangladesh (BAN) take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Thursday

Bangladesh had to come up with a spirited bowling performance against Oman to keep their hopes of qualification to the Super 12 stage alive. They face a decent PNG side who are already out of contention for a top-two spot in Group B. However, Assad Vala and co. will look to play spoilsport and give a good account of themselves, making for a great contest in Muscat.

BAN vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed/Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman

PNG XI

Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Simon Atai, Nosaina Pokana, Chad Soper and Kabua Morea

Match Details

BAN vs PNG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 9, Group B

Date and Time: 21st October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Muscat

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Al Amerat Ground with both the pacers and spinners expected to get some help off the surface. The batters will look to attack in the powerplay overs with not much movement available early on. However, with the pitch being slightly on the slower side, it could force the bowlers to take pace off towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s BAN vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim was demoted down the order in the previous game, a move that nearly cost Bangladesh a win. Rahim looked in decent touch against Scotland and given his experience, he could be a great asset to your BAN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Liton Das: Liton Das is yet to get going in this tournament with the Bangladesh opener struggling for form. However, he is one of their better batters and is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Charles Amini: Charles Amini has blown hot and cold so far with the PNG all-rounder not faring well with the ball. He is capable of holding his own with the bat and his leg-spin is perhaps PNG's best asset in the middle overs, making him a handy option for your BAN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Star pacer Mustafizur Rahman picked up a four-fer in the previous game with his clever variations serving him well. With the pitch slightly on the slower side and holding up a bit, Rahman is expected to continue his good form and pick up a wicket or two as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (BAN) - 228 points

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 204 points

Mahedi Hasan (BAN) - 162 points

Important stats for BAN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman - 6 wickets in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 11.33

Shakib al Hasan - 62 runs and 5 wickets in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Assad Vala - 74 runs in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 37.00

BAN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

BAN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tony Ura, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Chad Soper and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Liton Das. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan

BAN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Lega Siaka, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Chad Soper and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Mustafizur Rahman. Vice-captain: Liton Das

Edited by Samya Majumdar