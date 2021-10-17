BAN vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 17th, 2021

Bangladesh will take on Scotland in a Group B fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Bangladesh have lost both their warm-up fixtures, while Scotland are coming off two consecutive victories in their warm-up matches. The Scottish team will thus be riding high on confidence ahead of the clash. However, Bangladesh have a bunch of experienced players in their ranks and one cannot write them off easily.

With that said, let's take a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash between Bangladesh and Scotland.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be a vital cog for the Tigers in the T20 World Cup 2021 considering the experience he carries on his back. Shakib is a key player who can contribute to his side's success with both the bat and the ball.

Shakib has been economical with the ball in the shortest format of the game. With the pitch in Oman assisting spinners, he'll look to make the best use of the given conditions and take his side past the victory line.

#2 Soumya Sarkar (Bangladesh)

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Bangladesh batter Soumya Sarkar has been in fine touch with both the bat and the ball. He amassed 34 off 26 balls & 37 off 30 balls during his side's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up games. Sarkar was the highest run-getter in both fixtures for the Tigers.

The 28-year-old can trouble the opposition with his off-cutters. With the ball, he picked up a couple of wickets against Sri Lanka. The Bangladeshi star also bowled economically against Ireland, conceding 13 runs off his two overs.

#1 Mark Watt (Scotland)

Mark Watt (L) in action for Scotland (Image Courtesy: ICC)

Scottish pacer Mark Watt excelled during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up fixtures. He picked up two wickets for 34 runs against Namibia. Against the Netherlands, the 25-year-old ripped through the opponent's batting attack and picked up four wickets for just 10 runs in 3.5 overs.

Watt has been in great form and will look to rattle Bangladesh's batting lineup on Sunday when they meet in Match 2 of the T20 World Cup 2021.

