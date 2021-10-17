BAN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 2

Match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has Bangladesh taking on Scotland at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat on Sunday.

Hot favorites Bangladesh begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland. The Asian outfit will be looking to ease through Round 1, given the experience and talent they possess. However, they face a strong Scotland side who have some T20 experience to fall back on in the likes of Brad Wheal and George Munsey. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their respective campaigns, an exciting game of T20 cricket beckons in Muscat, Oman.

BAN vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Mohammad Saifuddin

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace, Matt Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey and Safyaan Sharif

Match Details

BAN vs SCO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 2

Date and Time: 17th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Muscat

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Al Amerat Stadium despite help being available for the pacers. The pacers should get the ball to move around, keeping the batters on their toes. Although there isn't much turn available for the spinners, they will rely on their accuracy. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s BAN vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim hasn't been in the best of form of late, but his experience should hold him in good stead. With Matthew Cross expected to bat lower down the order, Rahim is the ideal option in your BAN vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

George Munsey: George Munsey has been in brilliant form, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. His experience playing in various franchise leagues should hold him in high regard ahead of this mouthwatering clash.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is undoubtedly one of the players to watch out for in this competition, given his obvious all-round ability. While Shakib's left-arm spin will be crucial in the middle overs, he is expected to bat at number three, making him a must-have in your BAN vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has been Bangladesh's best bowler in this format for quite some time now. His cutters are a sight to behold and should prove to be a handful on pitches that are slightly on the slower side.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey (SCO)

Shakib al Hasan (BAN)

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN)

Important stats for BAN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Richie Berrington - 1516 runs and 27 wickets in 65 T20Is

Shakib al Hasan - 1763 runs and 106 wickets in 88 T20Is

Mustafizur Rahman - 76 wickets in 52 T20Is, Bowl Average: 18.66

BAN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

BAN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Richie Berrington, Shakib Al Hasan, Brad Wheal, Mark Watt and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-captain: George Munsey

BAN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam, Richie Berrington, Shakib Al Hasan, Brad Wheal, Mark Watt and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Liton Das

Edited by Samya Majumdar