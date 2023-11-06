BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Nov 6, 2023

Bangladesh (BAN) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in Match 38 of the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today (November 6). It is the eighth game of the competition for both teams. While Bangladesh have been knocked out of the race to the semifinals, Sri Lanka still have an outside chance of making it to the top 4.

Sri Lanka currently hold the seventh position in the 2023 World Cup points table. They have won two of their seven matches so far. The Islanders need to win their remaining two league matches by big margins and hope other results go their way for them to qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will try to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 by finishing in the top 8 of the points table. The Tigers are currently ninth in the standings, with only two points from seven matches. They are on a six-match losing streak in the 2023 World Cup right now.

The rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has been quite entertaining. Before the two Asian teams clash in Delhi, here's a look at the three players who could prove to be differential picks in the fantasy contests for this 2023 World Cup match.

#1 Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh

Captain Shakib Al Hasan has failed to lead Bangladesh from the front in this year's mega event. The all-rounder has aggregated 104 runs in six matches at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 64.59. Despite having a lot of experience of playing in Indian conditions, Shakib has failed to set the World Cup on fire.

With the ball, he has accounted for seven wickets in six games, but three of his seven scalps came in the first match against Afghanistan itself. Quite a few fantasy users will be reluctant to pick Shakib in their teams, but they should not forget that the Bangladeshi skipper is a champion all-rounder.

He has scored 634 runs, including six half-centuries, in ODIs against Sri Lanka. Also, the pitch in Delhi has been excellent for batting. Hence, Shakib can play a big knock today.

#2 Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed is one of the best pacers in ODI cricket, but he has had an ordinary 2023 World Cup campaign so far. Ahmed has only managed four wickets in five matches at an average of 51.25.

The right-arm pacer may not be a priority pick in fantasy contests today, but fans should note that he has accounted for 14 wickets in nine ODIs against Sri Lanka. He also has a couple of four-wicket hauls against the Islanders. Hence, Ahmed can return to form today.

#3 Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis was in fantastic touch at the start of the 2023 World Cup, but his numbers have dipped after he became the team's captain. Mendis will get an opportunity to bat on a flat track in Delhi today.

With Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign on the line, the skipper will be keen to play a match-winning innings in the middle. For the record, Mendis has scored 461 runs in 14 innings, including one hundred and three fifties, against Bangladesh in ODIs.