BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Asia Cup 2023, Match 2

Bangladesh (BAN) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in the second match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Thursday, August 31. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Bangladesh will be looking to turn the tide in this encounter as they are coming into this tournament on the back of an ODI series loss against Afghanistan. They are considered the weakest team of the group and their prime aim will be to shut down the critics.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be aiming to defend their Asia Cup title. They managed to lift the Asia Cup in 2022. Although the format is different, Sri Lanka are still a strong contender for the trophy.

Both teams will be seeing this tournament as a preparatory ground for the upcoming marquee event, the World Cup 2023. So, they will be looking to get a set combination going which reaps them benefit in the mega event.

BAN vs SL Match Details

The second match of the Asia Cup 2023 will be played on August 31 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The match will commence at 3:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAN vs SL, Match 2, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: August 31, 2023, Thursday; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka

BAN vs SL, Pitch Report

The pitch at Pallekele will favor the batters. Chasing might be a bit difficult as batting in the second innings will be tougher than in the first. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first on this wicket.

BAN vs SL Probable Playing XIs

BAN Team/Injury News

Litton Das has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023.

BAN Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c). Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shorful Islam.

SL Team/Injury News

Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023.

SL Probable Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Kasun Rajitha.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis will be a key player for Sri Lanka. He adds dynamism to the batting line-up and the team will be dependent on him to provide them with a solid platform. Although his consistency is a bit of a concern, Mendis looks like the best-choice wicketkeeper for this match.

Batter - Dimuth Karunaratne

Dimuth Karunaratne adds solidity to the Sri Lankan batting unit. He has a good technique against both pace and spin and is also a consistent run-scorer. Karunaratne will be a key pick for the game.

All-rounder - Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladeshi skipper will be a key cog in their mechanism. Shakib has the ability to win a game with both of his trades and that makes him a vital pick for the game.

Bowler - Maheesh Theekshana

One of the biggest assets of the Sri Lankan bowling, Wanindu Hasaranga, will be absent in this tournament. In that case, Maheesh Theekshana becomes the most vital cog of the Sri Lankan bowling mechanism. He will be a key player pick for this game.

BAN vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Dimuth Karunaratne

The Sri Lankan opener will be a key player for Sri Lanka in this match. Karunaratne's consistency with the bat makes him a good choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Najmul Hossain Shanto

This middle-order batter has been a key for the Bangladeshi batting order for long. Najmul Hossain Shanto has been pretty consistent and that makes him a brilliant choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BAN vs SL, Match 2

Kusal Mendis

Dimuth Karunaratne

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shakib Al Hasan

Maheesh Theekshana

BAN vs SL Match Expert Tips

It is expected to be a competitive clash. Batters who play spin well and all-rounders who bowl in the middle overs will be good picks for the match.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Towhid Hridoy, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mahesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

