BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st ODI - Jan 20th, 2021

The first ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh takes place at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Wednesday.

Hosts Bangladesh are back in international action following a long hiatus. They begin their road to the next World Cup with high expectations pinned on them.

Led by Tamim Iqbal, the hosts have a good blend of youth and experience in their side, with Shakib Al Hasan providing balance as the primary all-rounder.

With home conditions also playing into their hands, they are the undoubted favorites ahead of this fixture.

Their opponents, West Indies, have named a weak yet talented side for this tour due to personnel concerns regarding the bio-bubble. Jason Mohammed and co will be looking to upset the apple cart with a spirited performance, although it isn't as easy as said.

Their bowling attack will be key with young Chemar Holder being one to watch out for, as he tries to make an impact in the white-ball format.

Bangladesh will expect nothing less than a win on Wednesday, but they will need to be wary of West Indies, who have some experience to fall back on in the form of Sunil Ambris and Rovman Powell.

With both sides looking to get a head start in this series, another cracking game of ODI cricket beckons at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam

West Indies

Jason Mohammed(C), Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keon Harding and Hayden Walsh

Predicted Playing 11

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Rubel Hossain

West Indies

Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (C), Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jahmar Hamilton (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder and Akeal Hosein

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st ODI

Date: January 20, 2021, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium pitch should be a good one to bat on, with some help on offer for the bowlers. There should be enough swing off the surface to keep the pacers interested.

However, the middle overs will be crucial to either side's fortunes as spin is expected to have a major say. Both teams will look to bat first with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. 270 should be a par score at this venue.

BAN vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAN vs WI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Rovman Powell, Jason Mohammed, Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Mayers, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed, Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Mayers, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Captain: Mohammad Saifuddin, Vice-Captain: Shakib al Hasan