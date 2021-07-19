ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI match - July 20th, 2021

The third match of the ODI series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is set to be played at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, July 20.

The Tigers have already pocketed the series after their three-wicket win in the second match on Sunday, July 18. The visitors found themselves in a rabbit role, but Shakib Al Hasan’s experience and composure took them over the finishing line.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, had their chances to dominate Bangladesh in both the ODIs, but they crumbled in crunch moments. After losing the series, the hosts will be looking for ODI Super League points.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the clash between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Shakib Al Hasan has been in incredible form in his team’s ongoing ODIs against Zimbabwe. With the bat, he has scored 115 runs, including an unbeaten 96 in the previous match.

In that game, he absorbed the pressure and took his team to victory. The veteran all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker in the series, having picked up seven wickets at an impressive economy rate of 3.63.

#2 Luke Jongwe

Luke Jongwe has been consistent for Zimbabwe in the ODI series. He is currently the hosts’ leading wicket-taker with five scalps from two games. The speedster has been a genuine wicket-taker for his team.

In the previous game, he picked up two crucial wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun in the mid-overs. The speedster needs to take care of his economy rate, which is currently at 5.70.

#1 Liton Das

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Liton Das has performed well against Zimbabwe in the last few games. In fact, in his last five outings against the African nation, the Dinajpur-born batter has notched as many as three centuries.

He is currently the leading run-scorer in the series, having racked up 123 runs at an average of 61.50. In the previous game, he looked good for his 33-ball 21 before Richard Ngarava dismissed him.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava