BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Tour of Bangladesh 2024, Match 2

The second match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Bangladesh 2024 will see Bangladesh (BAN) squaring off against Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday, May 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Bangladesh will be using this series to practice for the upcoming T20 World Cup. They might try various player roles like using more than five bowlers. They won the first T20I of this series by eight wickets as they chased the target of 125 runs in 15.2 overs.

The two sides have locked horns 21 times. Bangladesh have won on 14 occasions while Zimbabwe have won only seven matches.

BAN vs ZIM Match Details

The second match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Bangladesh 2024 will be played on May 5 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs ZIM, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 5th May 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is slower, where bowlers play a crucial role. There is assistance for both spinners and pacers. The last match played here was the first T20 match of the ongoing series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, where a total of 250 runs were scored for a loss of 12 wickets.

BAN vs ZIM Form Guide

BAN - W

ZIM - L

BAN vs ZIM Probable Playing XI

BAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Clive Madande (wk), Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Das

L Das is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He didn't perform well in the last match but has a lot of experience of playing on this pitch. C Madande is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's contest.

Batters

N Hossain Shanto

N Hossain Shanto loves performing at this venue. He played a crucial innings of 21 in the last match. T Hasan is another good batter pick who played a beautiful innings of 67 runs in the last match. T Hridoy is also a good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

S Raza

M Hasan and S Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. S Williams is another good pick for today's clash. S Raza didn't perform well in the last match but is likely to bowl at least three overs and bat in the top order. M Hasan took two wickets in the last match in his quota of four overs.

Bowlers

T Ahmed

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is T Ahmed. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him. He took three wickets in the last match. M Saifuddin is another good bowler who took three wickets in the last match.

BAN vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

S Raza has been in top-notch form both with bat and ball in the recent domestic and international matches. He didn't perform well in the first T20 match but is the top captaincy option as he will be bowling a good number of overs and batting in the top order.

M Hasan

M Hasan loves performing against Zimbabwe and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He took three wickets in the last match as the ball was gripping a lot in the first innings. He might trouble Zimbabwe batters again on this pitch.

5 Must-Picks for BAN vs ZIM, 2nd Match

S Raza

M Hasan

T Hasan

T Ahmed

M Saifuddin

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: T Hasan, T Hridoy, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: M Hasan, S Raza, S Williams

Bowlers: M Saifuddin, T Ahmed, S Islam, B Muzarabani

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Das

Batters: T Hasan, T Hridoy, N Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: M Hasan, S Raza

Bowlers: M Saifuddin, T Ahmed, S Islam, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback