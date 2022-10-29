BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 28

The 28th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) take on Bangladesh (BAN) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, October 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 predictions.

Zimbabwe pulled off a major heist in their last T20 World Cup game by beating Pakistan in a last-ball thriller. With three points in two matches, Zimbabwe are in with a fair chance of making it to the semi-finals. As for their opponents Bangladesh, they come into the game on the back of a tough loss against South Africa. Bangladesh will bank on their star batters Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan to deliver the goods as they seek to return to winning ways. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game is on the cards in Brisbane.

BAN vs ZIM Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 28th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played on October 30 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs ZIM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 28

Date and Time: 30th October 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

BAN vs ZIM pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 28

The pitch at the Gabba is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings total reading 163. The previous game saw pacers account for 13 out of 15 wickets, with six of them falling in the last five overs. Although chasing has been the preferred option, the record does favor the team batting first so far in Brisbane.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 163

2nd-innings score: 147

BAN vs ZIM Form Guide

Zimbabwe: W-L-W-NR-W

Bangladesh: L-L-L-W-L

BAN vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans and Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Regis Chakabva (46 matches, 662 runs, SR: 128.29)

Regis Chakabva has not been in the best of form, even being demoted to a middle-order role. However, he is a talented batter who has 662 runs in 46 matches at a strike rate of 128.29. With Chakabva capable of scoring quick runs, he is a good pick for your BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Litton Das (62 matches, 1304 runs, SR: 126.60)

Litton Das is one of Bangladesh's best batters with 1304 runs at a strike rate of 126.20. He got off to a start in the previous game against South Africa, scoring 34 runs. With Litton due for a big score in the tournament, he is a top pick for your BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (5 matches, 145 runs, 8 wickets)

Sikandar Raza has been the player of the tournament so far with his brilliant performances with both the bat and ball. He has scored 145 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 149.48. Raza has also picked nine wickets at an average of 12.12. Given his form and all-round skill-set, he is a must-have in your BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Blessing Muzarabani (5 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 16.14)

Blessing Muzarabani has been in fine form for Zimbabwe with seven wickets in five matches. He is averaging just 16.14 in the tournament, using his height and pace to good effect. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Muzarabani is a good choice for your BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza has been the top all-rounder in the tournament with 145 runs and nine wickets in five matches. While his variations have held him in good stead with the ball, Raza's explosiveness in the middle order has served Zimbabwe well. With Raza boasting a decent record against Bangladesh, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is another quality all-rounder who is effective with both the bat and ball. Although he has not been in the best of form in the T20 World Cup, Shakib has a good record against Zimbabwe with 233 runs and 16 wickets in 12 matches. With the Bangladesh captain due for a big performance, he is a fine captaincy pick for your BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sean Williams 31(28) in the previous match Sikandar Raza 145 runs in 5 matches Blessing Muzarabani 7 wickets in 5 matches Litton Das 34(31) in the previous match Mustafizur Rahman 0/25 in the previous match

BAN vs ZIM match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Mustafizur Rahman has been impressive for Bangladesh in the tournament with an economy rate of 5.63 in two matches. He has a brilliant record against Zimbabwe, picking up 22 wickets at an average of 14.72. If he finds his groove early on in his spell, Mustafizur could be a game-changing selection in your BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Litton Das

Batters: Craig Ervine, Soumya Sarkar, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (vc)

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batters: Ryan Burl, Soumya Sarkar, Wesley Madhevere

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Sean Williams (vc), Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans

