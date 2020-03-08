BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 9th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a comprehensive ODI series win, Bangladesh host Zimbabwe in the first of two T20Is taking place in Dhaka. Although Zimbabwe have been outplayed by a dominant Bangladesh side in both the Tests and ODIs, they could well spring a surprise in the shortest format of the game.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in their sights, Bangladesh looks to fine-tune their roster and identify the best possible combination. While they enter this game as the overwhelming favourites, Bangladesh cannot take Zimbabwe for granted with the tourists improving with each passing game on this tour.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BAN vs ZIM.

BAN vs ZIM Teams

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Fazel Mahmud.

Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sikandar Raza, Timycen Maruma, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami, Regis Chakabva, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma and Donald Tiripano.

Playing 11 Updates

Bangladesh

Bangladesh have a good mix of youth and experience in their ranks with Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim anchoring the batting unit. While the in-form Liton Das should open alongside Tamim, Afif Hossain is likely to get the nod over Mohammad Naim at number three. Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Saifuddin provide balance to the side with their medium pace. Shafiul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman are the designated new ball bowlers with Bangladesh likely to field two spinners as well for this clash.

Possible XI: Tamim, Liton, Afif/Naim, Rahim (WK), Riyad (C), Sarkar, Saifuddin, Shafiul, Mahedi, Aminul/Nasum and Mustafizur.

Zimbabwe

Not many changes are expected from the Zimbabwe side that featured in the ODIs. While Tinashe Kamunhukamwe is likely to open alongside Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere is also a possible option to open the batting. Craig Ervine's fitness is still uncertain with the onus falling upon spin-bowling duo Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza to deliver with bat and ball. The pace attack has gradually improved over the tour with Carl Mumba and Donald Tiripano featuring in a decent pace attack. With sufficient resources in all departments, Zimbabwe will fancy an upset over the hosts on Monday.

Possible XI: Kamunhukamwe, Taylor, Chakabva/Ervine, Raza, Williams (C), Madhevere, Mutumbami (WK), Mutombodzi, Mpofu, Mumbai and Tiripano.

Advertisement

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I

9th March 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with scores of over 170 being a common sight at this ground in BPL 2019-20. However, the spinners should get some purchase from the surface with swing on offer for the pacers with the new ball. Both teams would be looking to chase with the pitch expected to play a touch better under lights.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das' previous outing against Zimbabwe saw him register the highest score by a Bangladesh player in ODIs. The opener looks to be in great form with two centuries in three games in the recently-concluded ODI series. He is a must-have in the side with Mushfiqur Rahim also being a viable pick if Bangladesh are to bat first.

Batsmen: Like Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal also scored two centuries in the ODI series, which makes his inclusion a no-brainer. Along with the Bangladesh opener, the likes of Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar are fine options as well for this game. If passed fit for this game, Craig Ervine is another must-have in the side owing to his experience and ability to score big runs in the top order. Brendan Taylor is a viable alternative to Ervine and could be as an extra batsman if credits suffice.

All-rounders: Picking two or even three Zimbabwean all-rounders would help in the balance of the fantasy team and the squad combination. As Bangladesh is likely to dominate to proceedings, the likes of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams are valuable assets with both of them capable of influencing the proceedings with bat and ball. Wesley Madhevere was the standout player for Zimbabwe in the ODIs with 129 runs and two wickets. He should find a place in the side along with Mohammad Saifuddin, who guarantees wickets with his clever variations and yorkers.

Bowlers: Shafiul Islam was the standout bowler for Bangladesh in their last T20I series against Pakistan. The Bangladesh pacer picked three wickets in two games against a formidable Pakistan side. Mustafizur Rahman is also a good option with the left-arm pacer's subtle change-ups bound to come in handy. While Aminul Islam could also be picked given Zimbabwe's troubles against Taijul and Mehidy, Donald Tiripano should get the nod over Mumba as the final bowling pick.

Captain: Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal are in great form with both of them scoring more than 300 runs in the three-match ODI series. With favourable batting conditions on offer, both of them are the ideal options for captaincy along for this game. Mohammad Saifuddin also impressed in the ODIs with seven wickets in two matches. He should be backed to translate his form into the T20s as well while Sikandar Raza could also be a reliable differential candidate for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Liton Das, Craig Ervine, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam and Carl Mumba.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Craig Ervine, Soumya Sarkar, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Saifuddin, Wesley Madhevere, Mustafizur Rahman, Donald Tiripano and Aminul Islam.

Captain: Liton Das, Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza