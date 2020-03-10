BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 11th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The last match of the Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh takes place on Wednesday as the two teams face off in the second T20I in Dhaka. The previous game saw Bangladesh outperforming the tourists in all three facets of the game with a 48-run win. The hosts have won all the matches in this tour and would be eyeing a clean-sweep on Wednesday.

However, Zimbabwe cannot be taken lightly in the shortest format. They have an experienced and resourceful squad in the mix with Craig Ervine also returning from injury. The tourists are capable of springing a surprise which could pave the way for an exciting clash. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BAN vs ZIM.

BAN vs ZIM Teams:

Bangladesh:

Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Fazel Mahmud.

Zimbabwe:

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sikandar Raza, Timycen Maruma, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami, Regis Chakabva, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma and Donald Tiripano.

Playing 11 Updates:

Bangladesh:

With an unassailable lead in the T20I series, Bangladesh could look to rotate the squad with Fazel Mahmud and Mohammad Naim waiting on the sidelines. They could give the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Saifuddin a rest with the Pakistan tour in mind. Bangladesh has a solid batting unit with Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim in fine form. They have a slew of allrounders with Soumya Sarkar and Afif Hossain providing the balance in what is a very flexible batting unit. Their bowlers were on the mark in the previous game with more of the same expected from Aminul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman. With momentum on their side, Bangladesh is the overwhelming favourite to get the win on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Tamim/Naim, Liton, Soumya, Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah (C), Afif, Mahedi, Shafiul, Aminul, Mustafizur and Saifuddin/Fazel.

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe could bring in Charlton Tshuma for Carl Mumba with the rest of the side remaining unchanged. While Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has done well in patches, the senior duo of Sean Williams and Brendan Taylor have failed to get going on this tour. Along with Craig Ervine, they are key to their Zimbabwe's fortunes in this game. Wesley Madhevere has been the shining light for Zimbabwe on this tour with the youngster impressing with bat and ball alongside Sikandar Raza. An improved performance from the bowlers will be the priority with the tourists looking to avoid a clean-sweep in the T20s.

Possible XI: Kamunhukamwe, Taylor, Ervine, Williams (C), Madhevere, Raza, Mutumbami (WK), Mutombodzi, Mpofu, Tiripano and Mumba/Tshuma

Match Details:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I

Advertisement

11th March 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report:

The previous game saw Bangladesh breach the 200 mark while batting first, indicating how good the surface in Dhaka is. A similar pitch is expected for this game as well although there might be extra turn on offer for the spinners. While the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on nicely, they should be wary of the new ball with some swing available for the pacers. Both teams would be looking to chase under the lights with 170 being a good score at this venue.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das is in the form of his life with four scores of over 50 in his last five international outings. He scored a brisk 59 in the previous T20I and looks good for more runs on Wednesday as well. While he is a must-have in the side, one could also pick Mushfiqur Rahim as the second wicket-keeper if Bangladesh were to bat first. The diminutive wicket-keeper is also in good form but has been overshadowed by the exploits of Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das. He could make for a great selection with his record in home conditions being great.

Batsmen: Soumya Sarkar should be one of the first names on the fantasy team sheet with the south-paw putting in a man-of-the-match performance in the previous game. Although his batting position has always been a concern, Sarkar looks to be in fine touch and could also bring in valuable points with the ball.

Along with him, the likes of Tamim Iqbal and Craig Ervine are also reliable options considering the wealth of experience under their belts. An extra batsman in Brendan Taylor can also be picked although the Zimbabwean isn't in the best of form. He could be backed to overturn his poor form and picked in the fantasy team if credits suffice.

Allrounders: Picking two or even three Zimbabwe all-rounder is a viable ploy with Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza in decent form. Both of them are capable of scoring quick runs and are more than handy with the ball and warranty fantasy points in this game. While Sean Williams could also be picked, one could back Mohammad Saifuddin if the all-rounder features on Wednesday. He has been in great form since his return with Saifuddin registering figures of 1/19 in the previous game.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam were the standout bowlers in the previous game for Bangladesh. Both of them picked three wickets in each as they shone with their subtle variations. They guarantee wickets in this game which should pave the way for their selection along with that of Shafiul Islam. As from the Zimbabwean roster, Donald Tiripano's batting prowess could give him the nod over Chris Mpofu although both of them are viable options for this game.

Captain: Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar are the preferred choices for the multiplier options. Both Liton and Sarkar are in fine form with both of them scoring a fifty in the previous game which strengthens their case as the differential pick along with Craig Ervine. If one were to back a bowler for the same, Shafiul Islam should suffice.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Aminul Islam and Donald Tiripano.

Captain: Liton Das, Vice-Captain: Shafiul Islam

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Brendan Taylor, Soumya Sarkar, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam and Shafiul Islam.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar, Vice-Captain: Craig Ervine