BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 6th, 2020

The third and final ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe takes place on Friday in Sylhet. With two wins in the bag, Bangladesh will be eyeing a clean-sweep over the tourists. While Liton Das and the bowlers paved the way for a massive victory in the first ODI, Tamim Iqbal stole the show with a magnificent hundred on Tuesday.

While Bangladesh is the overwhelming favourites heading into the final ODI, Zimbabwe put up a tough fight in the previous game. With the tourists improving with each passing game, Bangladesh should be wary of the likes of Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BAN vs ZIM.

BAN vs ZIM Teams

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma

Playing 11 Updates

Bangladesh

The hosts should field their strongest side with Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin likely to return. Mohammad Naim could also make his ODI debut with Najmul likely to make way for the youngster. Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das have been brilliant with each of them scoring a hundred in this series. They have a reliable middle-order with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Mithun in good form as well. While Mahmudullah Riyad dons the finisher's role, the presence of Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan adds much-needed depth. Mashrafe Mortaza has led the bowling well with the spinners being essential in the middle overs.

Possible XI: Tamim, Liton, Naim, Rahim (WK), Mithun/Afif, Mahmudullah, Saifuddin, Mustafizur, Mortaza(C), Mehidy and Taijul.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is likely to make a few changes with Chamu Chibhabha and Chris Mpofu waiting on the sidelines. If passed fit for this game, Craig Ervine could also feature at the expense of Regis Chakabva. Their middle order has done well with young Wesley Madhevere scoring a fifty in the previous game.

Much is expected of their senior trio of Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams with the likes of Donald Tiripano and Tinotenda Mutombodzi providing depth in the batting unit. The bowlers will need to step if they are to avoid a whitewash with Carl Mumba being key to their fortunes.

Possible XI: Kamunhukamwe, Taylor, Ervine/Chibhabha, Williams (C), Madhevere, Raza, Mutumbami (WK), Mutombodzi, Tiripano, Mumba and Mpofu.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI

6th March 2020, 2:00 PM IST

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards in Sylhet with Bangladesh breaching the 300-run mark in both ODIs. However, the pitch could be a touch slower than in the previous games with the seamers getting some help as well. Batting first would be the ideal scenario for either side with there being no threat of rain on Friday.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das is the preferred option for this game with the opener scoring a hundred in the first ODI. Although he couldn't get many runs in the previous match, Liton Das' ability to score big runs holds him in good stead.

Mushfiqur Rahim is also a viable alternative owing to his fine form. With Rahim even scoring a fifty in the previous game, he should be a worthwhile option for this game.

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal is a must-have in the side with the southpaw scoring a career-best 158 in the previous game. Along with Tamim, Mohammad Mithun also warranties a spot in the team.

Mithun has scored 82 runs in the series so far despite batting lower down the order. While Mohammad Naim could also be picked, Brendan Taylor's experience makes him a valuable asset to the Zimbabwean team.

Allrounders: With Bangladesh expected to dominate proceedings once again, picking Zimbabwean allrounders who can influence the game with both bat and ball would be the ideal ploy.

Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere have been the standout players for the tourists so far. While Raza scored a quick fifty in the previous game, Wesley Madhevere has had a bright start to his international career with 87 runs and two wickets in the series. If an extra allrounder were to be picked, one of Sean Williams or Mohammad Saifuddin should suffice.

Bowlers: Spin twins Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam have accounted for seven wickets in this series. With the pitch offering some turn for the spinners, they should pick a wicket or two on Friday as well.

Along with them, Donald Tiripano is a fine option with the Zimbabwean pacer's batting ability strengthening his case. While the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Mashrafe Mortaza are also reliable picks for this game, Carl Mumba is also a decent pick and could help in the balance of the side.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal has looked in great touch throughout this series and should get some runs on Friday. He is the preferred choice for captaincy along with spin bowling allrounders Mehidy Hasan and Sikandar Raza.

While Mehidy Hasan has impressed with the ball in hand, much is expected from Sikandar Raza, who has played a lot of cricket in Bangladesh over the years. Mushfiqur Rahim is a reliable candidate as well and could be opted as a differential pick if Bangladesh were to bat first.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Naim, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Brendan Taylor, Mohammad Mithun, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan and Carl Mumba.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza