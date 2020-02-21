BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 22nd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a disappointing tour of Pakistan, Bangladesh is back in home comforts as they face Zimbabwe in a full-length tour. They face off in the first Test starting Saturday in Dhaka. While Bangladesh succumbed to a formidable Pakistani side earlier in the month, Zimbabwe put up a good fight against Sri Lanka although they did end up on the losing side.

With a couple of key players returning for Bangladesh, they are the overwhelming favourites heading into this series. However, the Zimbabwean roster has a good blend of youth and experience and shouldn't be taken lightly by the hosts. With a good game of Test cricket awaiting, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BAN vs ZIM.

BAN vs ZIM Teams

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine (C), Prince Masvaure, Sikandar Raza, Timycen Maruma, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma.

Playing 11 Updates

Bangladesh

After opting to skip the Pakistan tour, Mushfiqur Rahim is back and should slot in for Mahmudullah, who has been rested. Considering the nature of the pitch, Bangladesh will be tempted to field three spinners with Mehidy Hasan overcoming an injury. While Tamim and Shanto should open the batting, the experience of Mithun, Rahim and Mominul will be crucial to their fortunes in this Test.

While Liton Das is set to keep wickets for Bangladesh, star pacer Mustafizur Rahman is also in line for a return to the playing 11. With a resourceful bowling attack in their ranks, Bangladesh looks well-equipped to tackle the Zimbabweans in Dhaka.

Possible XI: Tamim, Shanto, Mominul (C), Rahim, Mithun, Liton(WK), Mehidy, Nayeem, Abu Jayed, Taijul and Mustafizur.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe will not avail the services of Sean Williams for this game with Craig Ervine leading the side in his absence. Not many changes are expected from the team that nearly beat Sri Lanka at home. Timycen Maruma should replace Sean Williams while Ainsley Ndlovu and Tino Mutombodzi could also feature given the spin-friendly conditions in the Asian subcontinent. The pace duo of Carl Mumba and Donald Tiripano impressed in the Test series against Sri Lanka and should hold off Chris Mpofu.

Possible XI: Masvaure, Kasuza, Ervine (C), Taylor, Raza, Chakabva (WK), Maruma, Ndlovu, Tiripano, Mumba and Mutombodzi.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Only Test

22nd February 2020, 9:00 AM IST

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

As is the case with the subcontinent pitches, spin will play a significant part in this Test match. However, the batsmen should be in for some runs initially. With considerable turn expected from Day 3, the toss would become all the more important with batting first being the ideal scenario.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Both Liton Das and Mohammad Mithun are viable options given their records at home. However, Das should get the nod given his recent exploits in Bangladesh. While either of them would make for a good pick, Regis Chakabva could be picked as well to accommodate more established players in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal are Bangladesh's best bets. While Tamim recently scored a triple hundred in the domestic league, Rahim's ability to tackle spin well makes him a great asset. The experienced Brendan Taylor is an excellent option too while the likes of Mominul Haque and Craig Ervine could also be picked depending on the balance of the side.

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza was the standout player for Zimbabwe in the series against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan born all-rounder scored 164 runs and picked 11 wickets in two games. While Raza's stats do hold him in good stead, Mehidy Hasan is another such candidate who can contribute with both bat and ball. If an extra all-rounder is required, Nayeem Hasan can be picked if he features in the playing 11 for Bangladesh.

Bowlers: Taijul Islam is a must-have in the side given his record in Test cricket. While he has 108 wickets at an average of 33.46, Taijul is expected to lead the spin attack in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and should pick a few wickets as well. Along with him, left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman is a viable selection with his subtle variations bound to come in handy. While Abu Jayed is a reliable alternative to Mustafizur, one of Ainsley Ndlovu or Donald Tiripano should round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal would be itching to make amends for a poor performance against Pakistan earlier this month. Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Tamim Iqbal is a worthy candidate for captaincy along with the all-round ability of Sikandar Raza. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, Mehidy Hasan is a suitable option with the off-spinner being handy with the bat as well.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Liton Das, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Nayeem Hasan, Ainsley Ndlovu, Mustafizur Rahman and Taijul Islam.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal, Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Mohammad Mithun, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Mehidy Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam and Donald Tiripano.

Captain: Sikandar Raza, Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal