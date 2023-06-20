BAN-W vs PK-W-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Semi Final 2

The second Semifinal of the Women's Emerging Team Asia Cup will see Bangladesh A Women (BAN-W) square off against Pakistan A Women (PK-W-A) at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Tuesday, June 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAN-W vs PK-W-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Bangladesh Women defeated Malaysia Women in their only completed match of the group stage. By virtue of this, they gained a hugely positive net run rate and were able to top Group B despite their other two games being washed out.

Pakistan Women also were able to be a part of only one completed match in the group stage. They defeated Nepal Women in that match and finished second in Group A behind India.

These two teams will now be battling it out to be a part of the grand finale of the tournament. With a spot in the finals on the line, it is expected to be a highly competitive and exciting clash.

BAN-W vs PK-A-W Match Details

The second Semifinal of the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 20 at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The match will commence at 11 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAN-W vs PK-A-W, Semi Final 2, Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, Tuesday; 11.00 am IST.

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

BAN-W vs PK-A-W Probable Playing XIs

BAN-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BAN- W Probable Playing XI

R Jhilik, M Khatun, R Rani, S Mostary, R Khan, S Khatun, S Akter, L Mondal, N Akter, M Akter, and S Akter Maghla.

PK-A-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PK-A-W Probable Playing XI

G Feroza, N Alvi, S Zulfiqar, S Shamas, G Fatima, S Shah, F Sana, A Nasir, T Hassan, U Hani, and N Pervaiz.

BAN-W vs PK-A-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Feroza

G Feroza is an able batter and also a good keeper. Though she did not fire in the innings that she batted previously, out of the options available for the match, Feroza looks like a good choice.

Batter

M Khatun

M Khatun has been the best batter for her team so far in the tournament. Bangladesh will depend a lot on her and hence, Khatun might be a good choice from the batters section.

All-rounder

R Khan

R Khan did a great job with the ball in the previous match that was completed. Khan can also contribute with the bat when needed, hence she will be a good choice to bank on for the match.

Bowler

T Hassan

T Hassan has been the greatest weapon for the Pakistani team in this tournament. She has the ability to pick up wickets at any stage of the innings and that makes her a great choice for the match.

BAN-W vs PK-A-W match captain and vice-captain choices

R Khan

R Khan has been in good form with the ball. Her ability to come in handy with the bat makes R Khan a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

T Hassan

T Hassan has been in good form with the ball in the previous match. Her wicket-taking abilities make Hassan a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BAN-W vs PK-A-W, Semifinal 2

G Feroza

M Khatun

S Shah

R Khan

T Hassan

BAN-W vs PK-A-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for bowling. The batters will find it hard to score runs and hence bowlers along with middle-order batters will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

BAN-W vs PK-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Semifinal 2, Head-to-head Team

BAN-W vs PK-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Semifinal 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: G Feroza

Batters: M Khatun, S Zulfiqar

All-rounders: F Sana, S Shah, R Khan (c)

Bowlers: N Akter, T Hassan (vc), S Akther, U Hani, M Akter

BAN-W vs PK-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Semifinal 2, Grand League Team

BAN-W vs PK-A-W Dream11 Prediction, Semifinal 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: G Feroza

Batters: M Khatun (c), S Zulfiqar

All-rounders: F Sana, S Shah (vc), R Khan

Bowlers: N Akter, T Hassan, S Akther, U Hani, M Akter

Poll : 0 votes