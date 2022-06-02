BAN XI vs PAK XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 3

Pakistan XI (Pak XI) will take on Bangladesh XI (Ban XI) in the third match of the Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival on Friday at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait.

Both teams will be playing for the first time in this year's tournament. Pakistan XI have various experienced players who have also performed well in ECS tournaments, while Bangladesh XI are a young team with very few known players.

Bangladesh XI will give it their all to win their first match of the tournament, but Pakistan XI look like a strong opponent and should have the edge.

Ban XI vs Pak XI Probable Playing XI

Pakistan XI

U Waheed (wk), K Ghori, Muhammad Kashif, B Tahir, M Ameen Ejaz Ahmad, A Idrees, S Raza Shah, H Shahid, N Fakhr, I Ali, and M Ahmed

Bangladesh XI

S Islam (wk), A Al Mamun, M Mustafa, T Islam, A Amin Alias Miah, M Bulbul Ahmed, M Sabbir, S Islam-I, M Sumon, R Hossain, and B Helal Uddin

Match Details

Ban XI vs Pak XI, Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 3rd

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Al Jahra, Kuwait

Pitch Report

For this match, fans may expect a level playing field. Both hitters and bowlers will receive equal assistance from the venue.

As a result, there should be a level playing field between the bat and the ball. On this surface, the team that wins the toss will attempt to bowl first and chase down the score in the second innings.

Ban XI vs Pak XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Waheed, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He is expected to bat in the top order.

Batters

M Mustafa and Muhammad Kashif are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Tahir is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They are also expected to bowl a few overs in the match, so you can also make them the captain of the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Idrees and M Bulbul are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. M Sabbir is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Fakhr and S Islam-I. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. I Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in Ban XI vs Pak XI Dream11 prediction team

M Mustafa (Ban XI)

M Kashif (Pak XI)

A Idrees (Pak XI)

B Tahir (Pak XI)

M Bulbul (Ban XI)

Bangladesh XI vs Pakistan XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: U Waheed, M Mustafa, M Kashif, B Tahir, A Idrees, M Bulbul, M Sabbir, S Raza, S Islam-I, N Fakhr, and I Ali

Captain: M Kashif Vice Captain: M Mustafa

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: U Waheed, M Mustafa, M Kashif, B Tahir, A Idrees, M Bulbul, M Sabbir, S Raza, S Islam-I, M Ahmed, and I Ali

Captain: M Mustafa Vice Captain: M Kashif

