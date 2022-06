Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Kuwait Cricket Board is all set to start Kuwait's domestic cricket festival - the six Nations T20 Festival - starting on June 2, Thursday. The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will host all matches of the tournament.

There are a total of six different teams participating in the competition - Indian XI, Kuwait XI, Sri Lankan XI, Bangladesh XI, Pakistan XI, and Afghanistan XI. The knockouts will start on June 8, while the grand finale is scheduled for June 10.

Full capacity crowds are welcome to watch all matches at the venue.

Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

June 2, Thursday

Afghanistan XI vs Sri Lanka XI, 6:00 PM

India XI vs Kuwait XI, 9:30 PM

June 3, Friday

Pakistan XI vs Bangladesh XI, 1:00 AM

India XI vs Pakistan XI, 6:00 PM

Afghanistan XI vs Bangladesh XI, 9:30 PM

June 4, Saturday

Kuwait XI vs Sri Lanka XI, 1:00 AM

India XI vs Bangladesh XI, 6:00 PM

Kuwait XI vs Afghanistan XI, 9:30 PM

June 5, Sunday

Sri Lanka XI vs Pakistan XI, 1:00 AM

Bangladesh XI vs Sri Lanka XI, 7:30 PM

India XI vs Afghanistan XI, 11:00 PM

June 6, Monday

Pakistan XI vs Afghanistan XI, 7:30 PM

Kuwait XI vs Bangladesh XI, 11:00 PM

June 7, Tuesday

Kuwait XI vs Pakistan XI, 7:30 PM

Indian XI vs Sri Lankan XI, 11:00 PM

June 8, Wednesday

Quarter-Final, 11:00 PM

June 9, Thursday

Semi-Final, 11:00 PM

June 10, Friday

Third Place Playoff, 5:30 PM

Final, 9:00 PM

Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code app and website will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Kuwait Six Nations T20 Festival 2022: Squads

Afghanistan XI

N Hussain, K Wali, A Hanan, I Sultanzai, M Meer, M Yousef, B Khan, F Haq, M Haji, M Rasul, B Saleh, R Sayed, F Sayed, M Masoom, A Rehman, A Ullah, D Muhammad, M Safi, M Nawaz, S Monib

Sri Lanka XI

M Simsan, M Aslam, A Gafoor, R Sandaruwan, R Sanjeewa, S Wishwajith, A Ratnam, A Silva, I Sanjeewa, J Hamoud, M Shafran, P Harichchandra, S Shashika, A Sangeeth, M Malshan, M Prasan, S Unais, T Hewavitharana, W Kumaranayaka

India XI

N Lathif, C Veelookkara Anto, I Ahmed, M Shafeeq, M Saadh, S Khan, U Patel, Y Patel, D Javed, N Ahmed, D Sheeli, P Kumar, A Narayanakutty, E Silva, N Hussain, N Mustaque, J Joseph, M Bhavsar, N Saldhana, P Rajagopalrao

Kuwait XI

B Tareq, B Abdullah, J Eissa, M Raashiq Basha, N Almatar, S Albahrani, S Al Mulla, A Alkandari, B Fahad, F Ghofran, I Al Dhabyan, M Khalid, A Dashti, M Toufiq, A Zaheer, A Abdulrazzak, M Bastaki, M Bastaki, Y Al Zaid

Pakistan XI

S Raza Shah, A Ul Haq, M Ameen, M Kashif, M Khalid, A Idrees, A Zaheer Udin, H Shahid, S Khalid, B Tahir, K Ghori, U Waheed, A Haseeb, A Nawaz, I Ali, M Ahmed, M Burhan, N Fakhr, S Quddus

Bangladesh XI

S Islam, A AminAlias Miah, Nazmul, T Islam, Y Mohiuddin, A Motaleb, M Shohel Rana, M Sabbir, M Bulbul Ahmed, M Harun, M Mostafa Sarwar, S Miah, A Al Mamun, A Ahmed, S Islam, B Helal Uddin, M Sumon, R Hossain, S Islam, S Miah

