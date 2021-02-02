Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st Test - Feb 3rd, 2021

The first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh starts on Wednesday, February 2 and will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Hosts Bangladesh were on song in the ODI series, clean-sweeping a second-string Windies side over three matches.

Riding on the performances of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh made a triumphant return to the international scene.

But they will need to be at their best once again in the Test format, in which their opponents West Indies have fared slightly better in recent years.

Speaking of the Windies, although they are missing some key players, including captain Jason Holder, they still possess a talented side.

Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the Caribbean outfit will bank on their bowling attack to deliver the goods with Kemar Roach and Rakheem Cornwall being key for them.

With a decent knowledge of the sub-continent conditions under their belt, West Indies would love to get the better of the hosts and get off the mark on this tour.

Bangladesh are, however, the clear favorites ahead of the first Test given their superior depth and quality on paper.

With the return of Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh look a much more balanced side but they will still be wary of the Windies.

All in all, a great game of Test cricket awaits us at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Kavem Hodge, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican

Predicted Playing 11

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto/Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Ebadot Hossain

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st Test

Date: 3rd February 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

Although pitches in Bangladesh favour spinners, the pacers should get into the act in Chattogram. There should be enough bounce and swing to keep them interested initially.

But the pitch is expected to deteriorate, giving spinners the upper hand. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle with batting being relatively easier in the first half of the Test.

Both teams would want to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up..

BAN vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAN vs WI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahim, N Bonner, K Brathwaite, S Hassan, T Iqbal, R Cornwall, S Al Hasan, J Warrican, K Roach, M Rahman and T Islam

Captain: S Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: T Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rahim, N Bonner, K Brathwaite, J da Silva, T Iqbal, R Cornwall, S Al Hasan, J Warrican, M Haque, M Rahman and T Islam

Captain: T Iqbal, Vice-Captain: R Cornwall