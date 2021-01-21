Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd ODI - Jan 22nd, 2021

The second ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh takes place on Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

Hosts Bangladesh were at their rampant best in the previous game. With the returning Shakib Al Hasan putting in a memorable performance with the ball, Bangladesh skittled West Indies to a modest total and chased it down comfortably.

Bangladesh will ideally look to close out the series with another win. Given their riches in both departments, the hosts would fancy their chances.

However, West Indies, despite lacking quality, did show glimpses of their ability with both bat and ball. The likes of Kyle Mayers and Akeal Hosein were impressive and could have a say in the outcome of the second ODI as well.

Although the tourists enter this game as the underdogs, they certainly have the wherewithal to spring a surprise on the more-fancied Bangladesh. With both sides eyeing a crucial win in the series, a riveting contest could beckon at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.

West Indies

Jason Mohammed(C), Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keon Harding and Hayden Walsh.

Predicted Playing-11s

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin/ Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Rubel Hossain.

West Indies

Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (C), Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder and Akeal Hosein.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Date: January 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, but there should be some help on offer for the bowlers.

The previous game saw the likes of Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman get some movement off the surface, which should be the case on Friday as well.

The batsmen will need to bide their time before going big, and wickets in hand could be crucial for both teams. With the pitch likely to slow down as the game progresses, both teams will ideally want to bat first and post a total of around 250, which would be about par at this venue.

BAN vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAN vs WI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Joshua da Silva, Jason Mohammed, Tamim Iqbal, Rovman Powell, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Joshua da Silva, Jason Mohammed, Tamim Iqbal, Rovman Powell, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Mehedy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-Captain: Jason Mohammed.