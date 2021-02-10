Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd Test - Feb 11th, 2021

The second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh begins on Thursday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Despite missing a few first-team players, the West Windies, powered by debutant Kyle Mayers, sprung a surprise on the hosts by pulling off the tallest run chase in Asia.

The burly all-rounder scored a mesmerising unbeaten double hundred to help the West Indies chase down a 395-run target to take an unassailable lead in the series. With a decent bowling attack complemented by a competent batting unit, the visitors will fancy their chances of winning the series.

However, Bangladesh will look to get back at Kraigg Brathwaite and co, but will have to do so without Shakib Al Hasan. The all-rounder injured himself during the first Test, which now adds more responsibility on the shoulders of Tamim Iqbal and captain Mominul Haque to come to the fore.

Although the West Windies have momentum on their side, Bangladesh are the better side on paper and are the favourites for this game. However, considering how the first Test panned out, an entertaining game of Test cricket could beckon at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Kavem Hodge, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican.

Predicted Playing 11s

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun/Ebadot Hossain, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd Test.

Date: 11th February 2021, at 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

Spinners will be key at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, as there is ample turn on offer on subcontinent pitches.

While there will be some swing to work with for the pacers, the ball should turn prodigiously from the third day. Batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before upping the ante, and neither side is likely to fancy a fourth-innings chase.

There is no rain forecast for this Test, which should pave the way for an entertaining duel between the two sides.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kyle Mayers, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakheem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-Captain: Taijul Islam.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakheem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan.

Captain: Mehidy Hasan. Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal.