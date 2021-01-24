Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 3rd ODI - Jan 25th, 2021

The third ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

Hosts Bangladesh have been rampant in this series so far, with two complete performances with the ball.

Pivotal to their success have been their spinners, especially Shakib Al Hasan. The all-rounder has managed to make a successful comeback to international cricket.

With Bangladesh's batting unit hardly tested in this series, the hosts will fancy a whitewash at the expense of the West Indies.

Speaking of the West Indies, they will want to avoid the disappointment of a clean sweep on Monday. While they lack the experience, the likes of Sunil Ambris and Jason Mohammed are more than capable of leading from the front with sizeable contributions.

With youngsters Akeal Hosein and Kyle Mayers itching to make a name at the international level, the Windies might even spring a surprise upon Tamim Iqbal and co.

Although Bangladesh are the heavy favorites to clinch a win at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, you can never write the West Indies off in white-ball cricket.

With this game promising to be much more entertaining than previous fixtures, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for a treat.

Squads to choose from:

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.

West Indies

Jason Mohammed(C), Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keon Harding and Hayden Walsh.

Predicted Playing-11s

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin/ Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan and Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies

Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Jason Mohammed (C), Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Joshua da Silva (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Chemar Holder and Akeal Hosein.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

Date: January 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

Spinners have ruled the roost in this series and it shouldn't be any different in the final ODI as well. Batsmen will have to bide their time before going big, with wickets in hand being crucial.

The pacers should get the ball to move around, although they could revert to off-pace deliveries.

Batting first would be the ideal option for both sides, with the pitch expected to get slower as the game progresses.

BAN vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Bangladesh vs West Indies Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J da Silva, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Shakib al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Akeal Hosein

Captain: Liton Das, Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J da Silva, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Shakib al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Alzarri Joseph

Captain: Liton Das, Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman