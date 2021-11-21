BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, Match 1

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the first match of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier at the Old Hararians Sports Club on Sunday.

Bangladesh Women have played only three ODIs in 2021, with all of them being against Zimbabwe in the lead-up to the tournament. They comprehensively won the series by a 3-0 margin. Meanwhile, Pakistan Women haven't been in the best of form lately. They have won just two of the 11 ODIs played this year.

BD-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh Women: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Zafar, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana

Match Details

BD-W vs PK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Date & Time: November 21st 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare is likely to be a decent one to bat on, the bowlers will find some assistance. While the pacers might be able to move the new ball around a bit, the spinners could extract some turn off the surface as well.

Today’s BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 260 runs in 10 ODIs this year.

Batter

Javeria Khan is one of the most highly-rated batters in the Pakistan Women’s side. She averages 28.71 in ODI cricket and has a couple of hundreds to her name as well.

All-rounder

Nida Dar has been in terrific form in ODIs in 2021. She has scored 259 runs and picked up five wickets from eight games.

Bowler

Jahanara Alam has played only two ODIs in 2021, picking up five wickets in the process.

Top 5 best players to pick in BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nida Dar (PK-W)

Salma Khatun (BD-W)

Anam Amin (PK-W)

Javeria Khan (PK-W)

Jahanara Alam (BD-W)

Important stats for BD-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Team (In ODI cricket in 2021)

Nida Dar: 259 runs & 5 wickets

Anam Amin: 11 wickets

Salma Khatun: 5 wickets

BD-W vs PK-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women - ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Murshida Khatun, Nida Dar, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Omaima Sohail, Anam Amin, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Salma Khatun

Dream11 Team for Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women - ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Nida Dar, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Fatima Sana, Anam Amin, Jahanara Alam, Nashra Sandhu

Captain: Anam Amin. Vice-captain: Rumana Ahmed

Edited by Samya Majumdar

