BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 19

The 19th match of CPL 2022 will see the Barbados Royals (BR) face Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Queens Park Oval in Trinidad on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction.

The Barbados Royals are all but through to the knockouts with six wins in as many games. The Royals' batting unit has come up with the goods regularly, with their bowling attack also doing their bit.

Jamaica Tallawahs, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of their ability so far. While their bowling attack holds them in good stead, the Tallawahs will want their batting unit to come to the party as well.

Although the Royals got the better of Jamaica in the previous game, a change of venue could tilt the odds in favor of Rovman Powell and Co. All in all, another cracking contest beckons at Queens Park Oval.

BAR vs JAM Match Details, CPL 2022

The 19th match of CPL 2022 has the Barbados Royals taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAR vs JAM, CPL 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 15th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAR vs JAM Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Park Oval is a competitive one, with the average first-innings total this season being 136. The spinners have enjoyed the conditions, with the previous game seeing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots registering combined figures of 9-1-42-2. A change of pace will be key, with teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 136

2nd-innings score: 133

BAR vs JAM Form Guide

Barbados Royals: W-W-W-W-W-W

Jamaica Tallawahs: W-W-L-W-L

BAR vs JAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Barbados Royals injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Barbados Royals probable playing 11

Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Corbin Bosch, Azam Khan, David Miller (c), Jason Holder, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy and Oshane Thomas/Ramon Simmonds.

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Nicholson Gordon and Mohammad Amir.

BAR vs JAM Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (5 matches, 144 runs, Average: 48.00)

Quinton de Kock has batted in multiple positions in this CPL and has come up with some telling knocks. He has scored 144 runs in five matches at an average of 48.00. While he is likely to bat at No. 3 or 4, his ability to take on the pacers will be critical. Given his experience, he should be a top pick for your BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (6 matches, 206 runs, strike rate: 138.25)

Rovman Powell is in the midst of a good CPL campaign, scoring 206 runs in six matches. He also has a good strike rate of 138.25 this season. With Powell scoring a fifty against Barbados in the reverse fixture, he is another top pick for your BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kyle Mayers (6 matches, 285 runs, 5 wickets)

Kyle Mayers has been the standout player in the CPL with 285 runs and five wickets. While his batting has been sensational, his prowess with the new ball has elevated his performances. Although the conditions are not suitable for his bowling skill-set in Trinidad, Mayers scored a brilliant 79 in his previous game. With the form that he is in, Mayers is a must-have in your BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Amir (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 11.10)

Mohammad Amir is one of the top pacers in CPL 2022, picking up 10 wickets in five matches at the time of writing. He has been lethal with the new ball, with most of his wickets falling in the powerplay. Given his experience, Amir should be one to watch out for in this game.

BAR vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has two fifties, including one against the Barbados Royals in six CPL 2022 matches. While his potential against pace is well known, Powell has dealt well with the spinners in this tournament. With Powell capable of chipping in with the ball too, he is a good captaincy choice for your BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Jason Holder

Jason Holder has picked up eight wickets in six matches for the Barbados Royals. Although he has not been called upon with the bat too much this season, Holder is capable of scoring quick runs down the order. With the lanky all-rounder in good form, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain for your BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Brandon King 169 runs in 6 matches Kyle Mayers 285 runs, 5 wickets in 6 matches Mujeeb ur Rahman 3/17 in the previous match Imad Wasim 6 wickets in 5 matches Mohammad Amir 10 wickets in 5 matches

BAR vs JAM match expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 14

Spin is likely to play a major role in this game given the nature of the track. Imad Wasim is one of the best spin-bowling all-rounders in the competition, having picked up six wickets and scored 62 runs. While his variations in pace should serve him well, Wasim's ability to take on the spinners in the middle overs should make him a potential game-changing pick in your BAR vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell (c), Azam Khan

All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Migael Pretorius

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock (c), Kennar Lewis

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, David Miller

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Imad Wasim (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Obed McCoy, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Green

