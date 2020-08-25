The second Caribbean Premier League game on Wednesday sees the Jamaica Tallawahs taking on the Barbados Tridents at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Despite boasting some big names such as Mujeeb ur Rahman and Andre Russell, the Tallawahs have slightly under-performed with only one win in three games. Similarly, the Tridents haven't lived up to expectations in their defence of the CPL crown with just two points so far.

With a relatively weak batting unit in place for the Tridents, the onus will be on Rashid Khan to lead them to a win against the Rovman Powell's charges on Wednesday.

There isn't much to differentiate the pair, both in terms of personnel or form, thereby paving the way for another thrilling contest in the Caribbean Premier League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Tridents

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Ashley Nurse and Hayden Walsh

Jamaica Tallawahs

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Rovman Powell (C), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Oshane Thomas and Veerasammy Permaul

Match Details

Match: Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Date: 27th August 2020, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring surface awaits the two sides with the ball likely to skid on under the lights. While there should be some movement off the surface for both the pacers and spinners, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle with the pitch not likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Chasing is the norm in evening games, which should be the case for this game as well with 160-165 representing a par score at the Queen's Park Oval.

BAR vs JAM CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Rovman Powell, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Corey Anderson, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Oshane Thomas, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Chadwick Walton