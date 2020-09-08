BAR vs MUD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 9th, 2020

The first ECS T10 Bulgaria League game of the day pits Barbarian CC and MU Dons against each other in Sofia.
The Barbarians have underwhelmed in the tournament so far with no wins in three games. Apart from Jevon Payne, none of the batsmen has got going in the middle overs.
Their troubles aren't about to end any time soon with MU Dons possessing a brilliant bowling attack. Their batting unit has also shown what they are capable of, though they have lacked consistency.
The reverse fixture between the two sides saw MU Dons thump Barbarian CC by 82 runs. If the previous fixture is any indication of things to come, MU Dons should feel confident. However, the frenetic nature of the format could act as a leveler.
With both sides eyeing the two points, we should be in for a cracking encounter.
Squads to choose from
Barbarian CC
Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson and Tom Omolo
MU Dons
Zain Abidi, Kiran Dasan, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Sulaiman Ali, Sunny Talpur, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur and Borislav Metodi.
Predicted Playing XIs
Barbarian CC
B Ivanov, I Katzarski, H Ivanov, S Clarkson (C), D Shipkov, T Omolo, J Payne, N Robinson, A Robinson, A Stoychev and I Kamburov
MU Dons
K Dasan (C), S Hussain, S Taipur, U Naveed, Z Asif, K Sreekumar, S Ali, A Rehemtulla, R Patel, A Khan and T Suresh
Match Details
Match: Barbarian CC vs MU Dons
Date: 9th September 2020, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
Pitch Report
The pitch at the National Sports Academy has been fairly good for batting with scores of over 140 being registered in the tournament already.
While the pacers have enjoyed some swing early on, the pitch hasn't quite helped the spinners, who have been taken to the cleaners by the batsmen in the middle overs.
With the dimensions of the ground also playing a part, we should be in for a high-scoring game in Sofia.
ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali, J Payne, K Dasan, T Omolo, B Ivanov, A Rehemtulla, T Suresh, S Clarkson, K Sreekumar, R Patel and U Naveed
Captain: K Dasan, Vice-Captain: S Ali
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, J Payne, K Dasan, T Omolo, B Ivanov, A Rehemtulla, T Suresh, I Katzarski, K Sreekumar, R Patel and A Stoychev
Captain: S Ali, Vice-Captain: A Rehemtulla
Published 08 Sep 2020, 20:20 IST