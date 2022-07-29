BAR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWG Women’s Cricket 2022, Match 2

Barbados Women will take on Pakistan Women in the second match of the CWG Women’s Cricket 2022 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday (July 29).

The T20 format is being played at the Commonwealth Games this year. Barbados Women managed to qualify after winning the T20 Blaze in 2020 and will be appearing here after the tournament was postponed in 2021 due to COVID. Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight and Kycia Knight are some of the biggest names from the Barbados squad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women managed to qualify directly based on their ICC rankings. They arrive into this tournament after defeating Ireland recently in the T20I Tri Series 2022. Both their matches against Australia were abandoned due to the weather.

BAR-W vs PAK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BAR-W XI

Kycia Knight (wk), Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Williams, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews (c), Trishan Holder, Shai Carrington, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell.

PAK-W XI

Muneeba Ali (wk), Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Tuba Hassan.

Match Details

BAR-W vs PAK-W, CWG Women’s Cricket 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 29th July, 2022, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston pitch is friendly to the batters, especially in the T20 format of the sport. Pacers might find some assistance during the powerplay, but the game is largely expected to be dominated by the batters here.

Today’s BAR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali is a fantastic choice for the wicketkeeper's slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has scored 290 runs in 28 matches.

Batters

Deandra Dottin has bags of experience and has had a successful career so far. She has scored 2681 runs in this format and has 61 wickets from 124 matches. In the last five matches, Dottin has scored 130 runs and has also taken eight wickets.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews is a brilliant all-rounder who is easily among the best in the world. It is difficult to stop her once she gets going. Having played 61 matches, she has scored 1055 runs and has also taken 58 wickets at an average of 17.93. Hayley could prove to be a great choice as skipper for your BAR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Nida Dar is one of the most accomplished players from the Pakistan camp and has plenty of experience. She has scored 1293 runs and has also taken 106 wickets and will be hoping to lead her side from the front.

Bowlers

Shakera Selman is one of the leading figures when it comes to bowling. She has taken 48 wickets so far in her career and will be looking to add more.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (BAR-W)

Nida Dar (PAK-W)

Deandra Dottin (BAR-W)

Bismah Maroof (PAK-W)

Shakera Selman (BAR-W)

Important stats for BAR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews: 1055 runs and 58 wickets

Nida Dar: 1293 runs and 106 wickets

Deandra Dottin: 2681 runs and 61 wickets

Bismah Maroof: 2336 runs and 36 wickets

Shakera Selman: 48 wickets

BAR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BAR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Anam Amin, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

BAR-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Deandra Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Nida Da, Anam Amin, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

Captain: Deandra Dottin, Vice-Captain: Bismah Maroof

