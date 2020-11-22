Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 21 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash had its first taste of action on November 21, with all the four teams playing a couple of matches each. Another four group stage encounters are scheduled to be played today.

Catalunya Tigers CC and Pak I Care are the top two teams in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash points table, with 4 points each. The former is placed higher due to a better net run rate.

Both the teams put it across Badalona Shaheen CC and Catalunya CC in their two matches on the first day of the tournament.

Badalona Shaheen CC and Catalunya CC came up short in both the matches the two teams played on the opening day of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash. The former is placed higher on the points table due to a much superior net run rate.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash -

Barcelona T10 Bash Points Table

Barcelona T10 Bash top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 Bash Highest Run-scorers

Adeel Sarwar of Catalunya Tigers CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash. He amassed 95 runs in the two matches he played yesterday, with a 49-run knock as his best effort. Sarwar has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 197.91 with the help of a solitary four and 11 sixes, the most struck by any batsman on Day 1.

Hamza Saleem of Badalona Shaheen CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 74 runs to his name. He has a 41-run innings as his highest score. Saleem has a decent strike rate of 164.44, with his runs including 5 fours apart from 6 hits across the boundary.

Jamshad Afzal of Catalunya Tigers CC is placed third in the list of highest run-scorers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash. He has smashed 69 runs in the two matches he has played thus far, with his 57-run knock being the highest individual score on the first day of the tournament. Afzal has an outstanding strike rate of 300.00 and has struck 2 fours and 9 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 Bash Highest Wicket-takers

Atif Muhammad, Hassan Gondal, Hamza Saleem and Sarfraz Ahmed took 4 wickets apiece on Day 1 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash to emerge as the joint-highest wicket-takers. They are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Muhammad's spell of 4/3 was the best bowling performance on the first day of the tournament and he has an exceptional economy rate of 5.50. Gondal has a best effort of 2/15 thus far and has been taken for an average of 10.00 runs per over.

Saleem and Ahmed have returned figures of 3/22 and 3/24 as their best performances. But the duo has been very expensive, having conceded an average of 11.75 and 15.00 runs per over respectively.

The players from all the four teams will again have the chance today to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash.