Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 10 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of league phase action on March 10, with the last five Group C encounters played on the day.

The Group D teams will feature in the final five preliminary stage matches on Thursday, March 11.

Raval Sporting, with eighteen points, finished atop the Group C points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They won nine of their ten encounters and qualified for the semi-finals from the group.

Minhaj concluded their Group C engagements at the second spot, with sixteen points in their kitty. They are followed by Bangladesh Kings, who have a couple of points fewer.

Kharian finished with a fifty percent record in the tournament, having won and lost five encounters each. Barcelona Gladiators and Skyways won just one match apiece and brought up the rear of the Group C points table.

The standings in the four groups of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Minhaj has emerged as the highest run-scorer in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He finished the tournament with 389 runs, an unbeaten 107 being his best effort. Ahmed scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 228.82, with the help of 20 fours and 40 maximums.

Yasir Ali of the Catalunya Tigers has slipped to the second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 386 runs in nine matches, with 116 as his highest score. Ali's runs have come at a strike rate of 219.31, and include 25 fours and 36 hits over the ropes.

Minhaj's Asjad Butt is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He smashed 369 runs in ten encounters, and had an unbeaten 84 as his top score. Butt had an excellent strike rate of 230.62, and struck 25 fours and 35 sixes.

Adeel Sarwar (305) of Falco, Sarmad Ali (226) of Badalona Shaheen, and the Hawks pair of Aamir Javid (211) and Umar Latif (205) are the highest run-scorers from the Group D teams.

The Falco duo of Abid Shahzad (187) and Muhammad Yaseen (147), the Trinitat Royal Stars pair of Muhammad Ali Meer (179) and Muhammad Fiaz Haider (132), Hawks' Kamraan Zia (177), Punjab Warriors' Tejpal Singh (172), the Badalona Shaheen trio of Babar Khan (149), Hamza Saleem (104), and Bilawal Khan (103), and Black Panthers' Puneet Shrimali (123) are the other batsmen to have crossed the three-figure mark.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gaurang Mahyavanshi of Raval Sporting, with 20 scalps to his name, has consolidated his position as the highest wicket-taker in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 5/14 as his best performance and a decent economy rate of 7.45.

Sonu Jangra, who has accounted for 16 opposition batsmen, follows his teammate in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 4/16 and has conceded an average of 7.13 runs per over.

Trilochan Singh of Gracia, who picked up 15 wickets, occupies the third spot on the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He had a best spell of 4/10 and an acceptable economy rate of 8.24.

The Hawks duo of Muhammad Shahbaz (11) and Faisal Aslam (10), and Trinitat Royal Stars' Aqeel Ansar (11) are the highest wicket-takers from the teams in action on Thursday.

The Badalona Shaheen trio of Hamza Saleem, Dilawar Khan, and Qasim Hussain, Mohsin Raza of Trinitat Royal Stars, and Shakil Ahmed of Hawks have all picked up 9 wickets thus far.

The Falco duo of Muhammad Sheraz and Abid Shahzad, Trinitat Royal Stars' Sufian Ansar, Badalona Shaheen's Malik Sami Ur Rehman, the Punjab Warriors' pair of Mohsin Ali and Hardeep Singh Jr, and Black Panthers' Puneet Shrimali have each accounted for 8 opposition batsmen.