Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 18 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its ninth day of action on February 18, with five Group D matches played on the day.

Another five encounters featuring teams from Group C will be played on Friday before a two-day weekend break.

Falco, with six points in their bag, are perched atop the Group D points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have registered wins in three of their four encounters.

Trinitat Royal Stars, Hawks, and Punjab Warriors follow the table-toppers with four points each in their respective kitties. They are placed in that order based on their net run rates, with the Trinitat Royal Stars having played a match fewer as well.

Badalona Shaheen is the other Group D team to have a match in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have two points to their name, having won and lost a match each.

Black Panthers are placed last in the Group D points table. They have come up short in all three encounters they have played thus far.

The standings in the four groups after the ninth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Asjad Butt of Minhaj continues to be the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has blasted 248 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 84 as his top score. Butt has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 243.13, with the help of twelve fours and 26 sixes - the most by any batsman thus far.

Adeel Sarwar of Falco has climbed to the second spot in the highest run-getters list. He has amassed 193 runs in the four encounters he has played, with a 91-run knock being his best effort. Sarwar's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 216.85, and include thirteen fours and nineteen maximums.

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is placed third on the run-scoring charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has smashed 188 runs in the four knocks he has played, with an unbeaten 74 as his highest score. Ihsan has an excellent strike rate of 235.00, and has struck nine fours apart from 20 hits over the rope.

Advertisement

Apart from Asjad Butt, Minhaj's Awais Ahmed (99), Raval Sporting's Gurwinder Sidhu (92), and Kharian's Adeel Ahmed (91) are the highest run-getters from the teams in action today.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting is still the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Barcelona T10 League 2021.

He has snared nine wickets in the four encounters he has played. Jangra has a spell of 4/16 as his best effort, and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.14.

Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Jafri, and Gaurang Mahyavanshi are the joint second-highest wicket-takers. They have accounted for eight wickets apiece and are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Ansar of Trinitat Royal Stars has returned figures of 4/8 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.00. Jafri of Pak I Care has a best spell of 3/11 and has also been extremely stingy, having conceded an average of just 5.62 runs per over.

Sonu Jangra, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, and Adeel Arif (5) of Skyways are the highest wicket-takers from the Group C teams. Skyways' Rabi Asif and the Minhaj foursome of Usman Mushtaq, Khalid Mehmood, Amar Shahzad, and Zaka Ullah have all scalped four wickets apiece thus far.