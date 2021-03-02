Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until March 1 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw its 16th full day of action on March 1, with five Group D encounters played on the day.

The Group C teams will be back in action on March 2, with five matches featuring sides from the group scheduled for Tuesday.

Trinitat Royal Stars, with eight points in their bag, are perched atop Group D of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have registered four wins in five encounters.

Badalona Shaheen, Falco, and Hawks follow the table-toppers in the points table. The three teams have six points apiece and are only separated by their net run rates.

Punjab Warriors have emerged victorious in two of their five matches. They are placed fifth in Group D points of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with four points in their kitty.

Black Panthers are yet to open their account in the tournament and occupy the last spot in Group D.

The standings in Group C and D of the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Yasir Ali of the Catalunya Tigers continues to be the highest run-scorer in the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has scored 330 runs in the seven matches he has played, with a 116-run knock as his best effort. Ali has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 221.47, with the help of 20 fours and 32 sixes.

Gurwinder Bajwa of Gracia is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 286 runs in four knocks, with his unbeaten 156 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Bajwa's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 288.88, and include 13 boundaries and 32 sixes.

Asjad Butt of Minhaj occupies the third position in the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 266 runs in five matches, with an unbeaten 84 being his highest score. Butt has an excellent strike rate of 239.64, and has struck 13 fours and 28 maximums.

Apart from Asjad Butt, Kharian's Adeel Ahmed (122), Minhaj's Awais Ahmed (116), the Bangladesh Kings duo of Sofiqul Islam (114) and Muhammad Masood (113), and Barcelona Gladiators' Shahid Nazir (113) are the highest run-scorers from the Group C teams.

Advertisement

Karan Datta of Raval Sporting, Qaiser Zulfiqar of Kharian, and Sharoon Bashir of Skyways have scored 98 runs apiece.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Aamir Shahzad of the Ripoll Warriors is still the highest wicket-taker of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with 13 scalps to his name. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best performance and an acceptable economy rate of 7.86.

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting and Gurvinder Singh Sr of Fateh follow Shahzad with 12 wickets each. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Jangra has a best spell of 4/16 and a decent economy rate of 7.44 runs. Singh returned with figures of 4/22 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 8.00 runs per over.

Other than Sonu Jangra, Gaurang Mahyavanshi (11) of Raval Sporting, Adeel Arif (8) of Skyways, and Jahanzaib Asghar (7) of Kharian are the highest wicket-takers from the teams in action on Tuesday. The Minhaj duo of Khalid Mehmood and Zaka Ullah, and Kharian's Junaid Ali have picked up six wickets apiece thus far.