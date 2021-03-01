Barcelona T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 28 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2021 saw a couple of Group B matches, which were abandoned earlier, being replayed on February 28.

The Group D teams will be back in action on March 1, with five encounters featuring sides from the group scheduled for Monday.

Pak I Care are perched atop the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. They have seventeen points in their kitty and are certain to top the group at the end of the league stage.

Ripoll Warriors are placed second in the Group B points table, with eleven points to their credit. City Lions and Barna Royals, who won their respective encounters on Sunday, have nine and seven points respectively.

Hira Sabadell and Pakcelona occupy the last two positions in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. Both the teams have three points apiece, with the former coming up short in both their matches on February 28.

The standings in the four groups after the third week of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group C Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group D Points Table

Barcelona T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Yasir Ali of Catalunya Tigers is still the highest run-scorer of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has amassed 330 runs in the seven matches he has played, with a 116-run knock as his highest score. Ali has an impressive strike rate of 221.47, and has struck 20 fours and 32 maximums.

Gurwinder Bajwa of Gracia follows Ali on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 286 runs in the four innings he has played, his unbeaten 156 being the top score of the tournament. Bajwa has scored his runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 288.88, with the help of 13 boundaries and 32 hits over the rope.

Asjad Butt of Minhaj is placed third in the highest run-getters list of the Barcelona T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 266 runs in five knocks, with an unbeaten 84 as his best effort. Butt's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 239.64, and are studded with 13 fours and 28 sixes.

The Falco duo of Adeel Sarwar (193) and Abid Shahzad (85), and Hawks' Kamraan Zia (91) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Monday. The Hawks pair of Aamir Javid and Umar Latif, with 81 runs apiece, Muhammad Fiaz Haider (72) of Trinitat Royal Stars and Muhammad Yaseen (69) of Falco follow the trio.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Aamir Shahzad of Ripoll Warriors continues to be the highest wicket-taker of the Barcelona T10 League 2021, with 13 scalps to his credit. He has a best effort of 3/9 and a decent economy rate of 7.86.

Sonu Jangra of Raval Sporting and Gurvinder Singh Sr of Fateh have dismissed 12 batsmen each. Jangra is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts, courtesy of his better economy rate.

Jangra has returned figures of 4/16 as his best performance and has conceded an average of just 7.44 runs per over. Singh has a spell of 4/22 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.00.

Aqeel Ansar (8) of Trinitat Royal Stars and Shakil Ahmed (5) of Hawks are the highest wicket-takers from the Group D teams. Trinitat Royal Stars' duo of Sufian Ansar and Mohsin Raza, the Punjab Warriors' pair of Hardeep Singh Jr and Gagandeep Singh, and Hawks' Faisal Aslam have all scalped four wickets apiece.