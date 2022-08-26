BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Final

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will take on Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) in the final of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (August 26). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket, starting XIs and the pitch report for the final.

Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics have comfortably been the two top teams in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022. They now find each other in the final to decide the winner. Bengaluru Blasters finished on top of the table after the group stage campaign.

They won seven of their 10 games and had 14 points to their account. Blasters are currently on a three-game winning run which includes their comfortable 44-run triumph over Mystics in Qualifier 1.

Gulbarga Mystics, meanwhile, finished second in the standings and trailed table-toppers Blasters by two points. They won six of their 10 matches but had to take the longer route to the final after suffering a loss in Qualifier 1. They then proceeded to defeat Mysore Warriors by six wickets with two balls remaining in Qualifier 2 to book their tickets for the final.

BB vs GMY Match Details, Final

The final of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BB vs GMY, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Final

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network

BB vs GMY Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is said to be a balanced surface that might favor the batters under certain conditions. Batters must remain alert while facing the first few deliveries and play their strokes with the necessary caution. The last five matches have seen sides opting to bowl first winning the bulk of the matches.

Last 5 matches

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 172.8

Average second innings score: 152.2

BB vs GMY Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bengaluru Blasters: W-W-W-L-W

Gulbarga Mystics: W-L-L-W-W

BB vs GMY probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bengaluru Blasters Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing 11

Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan, KV Aneesh, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Kranthi Kumar, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, L R Kumar, Ronit More, T Pradeep

Gulbarga Mystics Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing 11

Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Jashwanth Acharya, KL Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, CA Karthik, Kushal Wadhwani, Vidwath Kaverappa, Pranav Bhatia

BB vs GMY Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

SR Rakshith (11 matches, 190 runs, Average: 21.11)

SR Rakshith could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper pick for your BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 190 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.11.

Top Batter pick

Manish Pandey (12 matches, 317 runs, Average: 45.28)

Manish Pandey has plenty of experience at the international level and also has a considerable reputation in the IPL. Pandey has been in great form with the bat and has scored runs at an average of 45.28. He is the third-highest scorer for his side and has batted at a strike rate of 153.88.

Top All-rounder pick

Jagadeesha Suchith (11 matches, 89 runs and 16 wickets)

Jagadeesha Suchith has been among the most influential players in the competition. He has slammed 89 runs at a strike rate of close to 135 and has been quite brilliant with the ball. Suchith is the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets at an average of 18.12.

Top Bowler pick

V Kaverappa (12 matches, 17 wickets, Average: 23.76)

V Kaverappa is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition and has been on song with the ball. He has taken 17 scalps already at an average of 23.76 and at a strike rate of 14.3.

BB vs GMY match captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has plenty of international experience and is also the captain of the Punjab Kings in the IPL. He is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing competition with 480 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.33. He has also batted with a fabulous strike rate of 167.24 and has scored two centuries already. He represents the best multiplier choice for your BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Devdutt Padikkal

Up until the Qualifier 2 fixture, Devdutt Padikkal was having an inconsistent tournament. However, he played a match-winning knock of 96* at a strike rate of 150 to prove his amazing credentials once again. Overall, he has scored 329 runs in nine innings at an average of 47.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Mayank Agarwal 480 runs 794 points Jagadeesha Suchith 89 runs and 16 wickets 687 points Devdutt Padikkal 329 runs 570 points Manish Pandey 317 runs 519 points Rishi Bopanna 13 wickets 526 points

BB vs GMY match expert tips

Mayank Agarwal has been the most valuable player in the competition and is extremely consistent. He is the best captaincy option for your BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy.

BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Shritjith

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Jagadeesha Suchith, Ritesh Bhatkal, Manoj Bhandage

Bowlers: Rishi Bopanna, T Pradeep, V Kaverappa, Ronit More

BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Shritjith

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, LR Chethan, Rohan Patil

All-rounders: Jagadeesha Suchith, Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal

Bowlers: Rishi Bopanna, V Kaverappa, Ronit More

