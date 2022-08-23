BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Qualifier 1

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will take on Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) in the first Qualifier of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket, Dream11 fantasy tips, starting XIs and the pitch report for the first Qualifier.

Bengaluru Blasters and Gulbarga Mystics were the two best teams during the group stage of the competition. Blasters finished on top of the table with seven wins in 10 matches and 14 points to their name. They have won both their last two matches, including a narrow two-run triumph over Hubli Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Mystics finished in second place after the group stage with six wins from their 10 matches and 12 points to their name. Their three-game winning run came to a halt in their last outing against Shivamogga Strikers, where they lost by six wickets. The last time these two sides faced each other, the Mystics won the clash by six wickets with 15 balls to spare.

BB vs GMY Match Details, Qualifier 1

The first Qualifier of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BB vs GMY, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: August 23, 2022, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network

BB vs GMY Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is said to be a balanced surface, which might favor the batters under certain conditions. Batters must remain alert while facing the first few deliveries before they start playing their shots. Sides opting to bat first have won more games in the last five matches.

Last 5 matches

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 155.6

Average second innings score: 129.6

BB vs GMY Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bengaluru Blasters: W-W-L-W-W

Gulbarga Mystics: L-W-W-W-L

BB vs GMY probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bengaluru Blasters Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing 11

LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Kranthi Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, Ronit More, Kumar LR, Santok Singh.

Gulbarga Mystics Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing 11

Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Jeswath Acharya, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Codanda Ajit Karthik, Ritesh Bhatkal, Kushaal Wadhwani, Abhilash Shetty, Pranav Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

BB vs GMY Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

SR Rakshith (10 matches, 183 runs, Average: 22.87)

SR Rakshith could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper pick for your BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 183 runs in 10 games at an average of 22.87.

Top Batter pick

Manish Pandey (10 matches, 302 runs, Average: 60.40)

Manish Pandey has plenty of international experience and also has a considerable reputation in the IPL. Pandey has been in great form with the bat and has scored runs at an average of 60.40. He is the fifth-highest scorer in the tournament and has also notched up four half-centuries at a strike rate of 157.29.

Top All-rounder pick

Ritesh Bhatkal (10 matches, 75 runs and 9 wickets)

Ritesh Bhatkal has done quite well for Gulbarga Mystics. His presence in the lower order has been crucial, and he has smashed 75 runs at a strike rate of 187.50. He has also claimed nine wickets at an average of 20.66.

Top Bowler pick

Rishi Bopanna (10 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 20.84)

Rishi is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022. He has scalped 13 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.84. He has also bowled at a decent economy rate of 7.35.

BB vs GMY match captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has plenty of international experience and is also the captain of the Punjab Kings in IPL. He is the second highest run-scorer in the competition with 368 runs in 10 games at an average of 40.89. He has also batted with a fabulous strike rate of 162.83 and can be the best multiplier choice for your BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Jagadeesha Suchith

Jagadeesha Suchith is a fantastic all-rounder and could prove to be an important asset for your Dream11 Fantasy. Suchith has scored 88 runs at a strike rate of 135.38 and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 14 scalps at an average of 18.64. He also has a strong economy rate of 6.86.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Mayank Agarwal 368 runs 635 points Jagadeesha Suchith 88 runs and 13 wickets 618 points Rishi Bopanna 13 wickets 496 points Manish Pandey 302 runs 486 points Devdutt Padikkal 233 runs 434 points

BB vs GMY match expert tips

Mayank Agarwal and Jagadeesha Suchith have been extremely consistent throughout the tournament and they represent an extremely safe pair of multiplier choices for your BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy.

BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Head to Head League

BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shivkumar Rakshith, K Shritjith

Batter: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Jashwanth Acharya

All-rounder: Jagadeesha Suchith, Ritesh Bhatkal

Bowler: Rishi Bopanna, T Pradeep, V Kaverappa

BB vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Grand League

BB vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shivkumar Rakshith, K Shritjith

Batter: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Jashwanth Acharya

All-rounder: Jagadeesha Suchith, Manoj Bhandage

Bowler: CA Karthik, Rishi Bopanna, T Pradeep

