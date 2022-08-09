BB vs HT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 6

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will lock horns with the Hubli Tigers (HT) in the sixth match of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 8.

Bengaluru Blasters are second in the standings after winning their first match against the Gulbarga Mystics by 54 runs. The Hubli Tigers, on the other hand, lost their opening match against Mangalore United by eight wickets and are fourth in the points table.

BB vs HT Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

Mayank Agarwal (C), LR Chethan (WK), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Pradeep T, Ronit More.

HT XI

Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Rohan Naveen, Shishir Bhavane, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Naveen MG, BU Shiva Kumar, Anand Doddamani, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), V Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi.

Match Details

BB vs HT, Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Match 6

Date and Time: 8th August 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium generally favors the batters, with high-scoring fixtures being common at the venue. But the pacers could find some help with the new ball, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 178 runs.

Today’s BB vs HT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Luvnith Sisodia: Sisodia scored only seven runs in the last match, but it would be unwise to drop him for today's contest.

Batters

Mayank Agarwal: Agarwal is an aggressive top-order batter who smashed 52 runs at a strike rate of 208.00 in the last match.

Liyan Khan: Khan scored 34 runs in the last match and will be keen to add to his tally today.

All-rounders

Jagadeesha Suchith: Suchith scored six runs and picked up one crucial wicket in the last match. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Kumar LR: Kumar could prove to be a game-changer for the Blasters in Tuesday’s match. He scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in the last game.

Bowlers

Abhimanyu Mithun: Although listed as a bowler, Mithun is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy pointswith both the bat and ball. He managed to take one wicket in the last match.

Ronit More: More scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 6.95 in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Ronit More (BB) – 114 points

Mayank Agarwal (BB) – 89 points

Rishi Bopanna (BB) – 81 points

Aneesh KV (BB) – 65 points

Kumar LR (BB) – 61 points

Important Stats for BB vs HT Dream11 prediction team

Ronit More: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER – 6.95

Mayank Agarwal: 52 runs in 1 match; SR – 208.00

Rishi Bopanna: 2 wickets in 1 match;. ER – 4.75

Aneesh KV: 44 runs in 1 match; SR – 110.00

Kumar LR: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER – 4.00

BB vs HT Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20)

BB vs HT Dream11 Prediction - Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Agarwal, Aneesh KV, Liyan Khan, Kumar LR, Jagadeesha Suchith, LR Chethan, Rishi Bopanna, Ronit More, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik.

Captain: Abhimanyu Mithun. Vice-captain: Jagadeesha Suchith.

BB vs HT Dream11 Prediction - Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suraj Ahuja, Mayank Agarwal, Kranthi Kumar, Liyan Khan, BU Shiva Kumar, Kumar LR, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, Ronit More, Abhimanyu Mithun, Anand Doddamani.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Abhimanyu Mithun.

