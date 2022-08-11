BB vs MU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 9

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will take on Mangalore United (MU) in the ninth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Thursday, August 11.
Having played two Maharaja T20 Trophy matches so far, the Bengaluru Blasters have a single win to their name and are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Mangalore United have won all three of their fixtures and will start as favorites today.
BB vs MU Probable Playing 11 Today
BB XI
LR Chethan (wk), Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Aniruddha Joshi, Ronit More.
MU XI
Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Vijaykumar Vyshak, HS Sharath, Rohit Kumar.
Match Details
BB vs MU, Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 9
Date and Time: 11th August, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore generally favors the batters, especially in the T20 format, with high scores being common at the venue. The average first-innings score on this ground is 170. Thunderstorms could play a spoilsport in today's fixture.
Today’s BB vs MU Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Suraj Ahuja, who has scored 37 runs in two Maharaja T20 Trophy matches so far, is also safe behind the stumps.
Batters
Nikin Jose has been in stunning form, slamming 117 runs in the competition. He played a wonderful 85-run knock in the last game.
Ravikumar Samarth has amassed 90 runs at a strike rate of 136.36 in the Maharaja T20 Trophy so far.
Mayank Agarwal is one of the biggest names in the competition, having slammed 95 runs in two matches at a strike rate of over 150. He should definitely be the multiplier pick for your BB vs MU Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounder
Jagadeesha Suchith is a wonderful bowling all-rounder who has scored 18 runs and taken three wickets thus far.
Bowlers
Vyshak Vijaykumar has scalped five wickets in three Maharaja T20 Trophy matches.
Ronit More is a talented pacer who has picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.29.
Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs MU Dream11 prediction team
Nikin Jose (MU) – 181 points
Ravikumar Samarth (MU) – 173 points
Vyshak Vijaykumar (MU) – 169 points
Mayank Agarwal (BB) – 158 points
Ronit More (BB) – 143 points
Important stats for BB vs MU Dream11 prediction team
Nikin Jose: 117 runs
Mayank Agarwal: 95 runs
Vyshak Vijaykumar: 5 wickets
Ronit More: 5 wickets
Jagadeesha Suchith: 18 runs and 3 wickets
BB vs MU Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suraj Ahuja, Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Jagadeesha Suchith, Macneil Noronha, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ronit More, HS Sharath.
Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Jagadeesha Suchith.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shivkumar Rakshith, Nikin Jose, Mayank Agarwal, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Jagadeesha Suchith, Macneil Noronha, Vyshak Vijaykumar, M Venkatesh, Ronit More, Rishi Bopanna.
Captain: Nikin Jose. Vice-captain: Ronit More.