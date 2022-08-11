BB vs MU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 9

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) will take on Mangalore United (MU) in the ninth match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Thursday, August 11.

Having played two Maharaja T20 Trophy matches so far, the Bengaluru Blasters have a single win to their name and are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Mangalore United have won all three of their fixtures and will start as favorites today.

BB vs MU Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

LR Chethan (wk), Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Aniruddha Joshi, Ronit More.

MU XI

Ravikumar Samarth (c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri (wk), Vijaykumar Vyshak, HS Sharath, Rohit Kumar.

Match Details

BB vs MU, Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 9

Date and Time: 11th August, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore generally favors the batters, especially in the T20 format, with high scores being common at the venue. The average first-innings score on this ground is 170. Thunderstorms could play a spoilsport in today's fixture.

Today’s BB vs MU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suraj Ahuja, who has scored 37 runs in two Maharaja T20 Trophy matches so far, is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Nikin Jose has been in stunning form, slamming 117 runs in the competition. He played a wonderful 85-run knock in the last game.

Ravikumar Samarth has amassed 90 runs at a strike rate of 136.36 in the Maharaja T20 Trophy so far.

Mayank Agarwal is one of the biggest names in the competition, having slammed 95 runs in two matches at a strike rate of over 150. He should definitely be the multiplier pick for your BB vs MU Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jagadeesha Suchith is a wonderful bowling all-rounder who has scored 18 runs and taken three wickets thus far.

Bowlers

Vyshak Vijaykumar has scalped five wickets in three Maharaja T20 Trophy matches.

Ronit More is a talented pacer who has picked up five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.29.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs MU Dream11 prediction team

Nikin Jose (MU) – 181 points

Ravikumar Samarth (MU) – 173 points

Vyshak Vijaykumar (MU) – 169 points

Mayank Agarwal (BB) – 158 points

Ronit More (BB) – 143 points

Important stats for BB vs MU Dream11 prediction team

Nikin Jose: 117 runs

Mayank Agarwal: 95 runs

Vyshak Vijaykumar: 5 wickets

Ronit More: 5 wickets

Jagadeesha Suchith: 18 runs and 3 wickets

BB vs MU Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy)

BB vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Maharaja T20 Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suraj Ahuja, Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Jagadeesha Suchith, Macneil Noronha, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Ronit More, HS Sharath.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal. Vice-captain: Jagadeesha Suchith.

BB vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Maharaja T20 Trophy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shivkumar Rakshith, Nikin Jose, Mayank Agarwal, Abhinav Manohar, Amit Verma, Jagadeesha Suchith, Macneil Noronha, Vyshak Vijaykumar, M Venkatesh, Ronit More, Rishi Bopanna.

Captain: Nikin Jose. Vice-captain: Ronit More.

