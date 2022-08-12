BB vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 12

Bengaluru Blasters (BB) are all set to lock horns with Shivamogga Strikers (SS) in the 12th match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore on Friday, August 12.

Bengaluru Blasters are second in the points table after winning two out of their three matches. They lost their last fixture against Mangalore United by 35 runs. Shivamogga Strikers, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings, losing three in three. They lost their last encounter against Mangalore United by eight wickets.

BB vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

LR Chethan (WK), Mayank Agarwal (C), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Aniruddha Joshi, Ronit More.

SS XI

Rohan Kadam, Stallin Hoover, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Smaran R, Krishnappa Gowtham (C), Sharath BR (WK), Avinash D, Rajvir Wadhwa, MB Darshan, KC Cariappa, Utham Aiyappa.

Match Details

BB vs SS, Maharaja T20 Trophy, Match 12

Date and Time: 12th Aug 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground is a balanced one. The surface offers good pace and bounce, helping both the pacers as well as the batters. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 152 runs.

Today’s BB vs SS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

BR Sharath: Sharath is an explosive batter who has scored 30 runs in two Maharaja T20 Trophy matches at a strike rate of 166.67.

Batters

Rohan Kadam: Rohan has been phenomenal this season, scoring 120 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 120.00. He will be looking forward to continuing his dream run on Friday.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth: Krishnamurthy has scored 81 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 108.00 and will be keen to add to his tally today.

All-rounders

Krishnappa Gowtham: Gowtham is a wonderful all-rounder who has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 220.00, while also scalping two wickets in three matches.

Stalin Hoover: Stalin has amassed 25 runs and picked up three wickets at an outstanding economy rate of 5.80 in three matches. He could be a decent pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ronit More: Ronit has bowled exceptionally well in the Maharaja T20 Trophy, taking five wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.30.

Rishi Bopanna: Bopanna had a great outing in the last match, picking up four wickets and scoring 16 runs. He could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal (BB) - 233 points

Rohan Kadam (SS) - 170 points

Jagadeesha Suchith (BB) - 158 points

Krishnappa Gowtham (SS) - 152 points

Ronit More (BB) - 143 points

Important Stats for BB vs SS Dream11 prediction team

Mayank Agarwal: 139 runs in 3 matches; SR - 167.47

Rohan Kadam: 120 runs in 3 matches; SR - 120.00

Jagadeesha Suchith: 18 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 128.57 & ER - 7.00

Krishnappa Gowtham: 3 wickets and 55 runs in 3 matches; ER - 8.92 & SR - 220.00

Ronit More: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.30

BB vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy)

BB vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath, Mayank Agarwal, KV Aneesh, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rohan Kadam, Jagadeesha Suchith, Stalin Hoover, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ronit More, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan.

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-captain: Rohan Kadam.

BB vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: BR Sharath, Rohan Kadam, Mayank Agarwal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Stalin Hoover, Krishnappa Gowtham, KC Cariappa, Ronit More, Avinash D, Rishi Bopanna, Krishnamurthy Siddharth.

Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham. Vice-captain: Mayank Agarwal.

