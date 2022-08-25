BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 1

Bengaluru Blasters Women (BB-W) will take on Hubli Tigers Women (HT-W) in the opening match of the Women’s Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 prediction.

The match between Bengaluru Blasters Women and Hubli Tigers Women will be held a few hours before the Qualifier 2 fixture between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics in the men’s edition of the tournament.

Bengaluru Blasters Women and Hubli Tigers Women will once again lock horns before the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 final on Friday, August 26. The Maharaja Trophy is being organized by the KCSA and will replace the traditional Karnataka Premier League. This is the first time the association is organizing a women’s edition. A full-fledged Women’s Maharaja T20 Trophy could be on the cards from next season.

BB-W vs HT-W Match Details, Match 1

The first match of the Women’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 25 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST.

BB-W vs HT-W, Women’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 25th August, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network

BB-W vs HT-W Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium might favor the batters, who have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The pacers could find some movement with the new ball, making for an even contest between the bat and the ball early on.

Last 5 matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 155.6

Average second-innings score: 129.6

BB-W vs HT-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bengaluru Blasters Women: NA

Hubli Tigers Women: NA

BB-W vs HT-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bengaluru Blasters Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Bengaluru Blasters Women Probable Playing 11

Prathyoosha Kumar, Soumya Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Krishika Reddy, Prerana Rajesh, Shishira Gowda, Murali Anagha, Shubha Sateesh, Reema Fareed, Harshitha Shekar, Monica Patel.

Hubli Tigers Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Hubli Tigers Women Probable Playing 11

Nethravathi Thimmaiah, Divya Gnanananda, Vrinda Dinesh, Shloka Kishore Babu, Saloni P, Pooja Dhananjay, Mithila Vinod, Chandu Venkateshappa, Aditi Rajesh, Sahana Pawar, Nirmitha.

BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Prathyoosha Kumar

Prathyoosha Kumar could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 fantasy team. She is a handy batter and is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Divya Gnanananda (276 runs in 7 matches in the Nippon Cup)

Divya Gnanananda is an accomplished batter who is one of her team's best players. In last year’s Nippon Cup, she was in terrific form for Falcon Heroes, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 276 runs in seven games at an average of 69 and a strike rate of over 125.

Top All-rounder pick

Shubha Sateesh (108 runs in 5 matches in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy)

Shubha Sateesh was the leading run-scorer for Karnataka in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, amassing 108 runs in five games at an average of 21.60 and a strike rate of 91.52.

Top Bowler pick

Chandu Venkateshappa (8 wickets in 5 matches in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy)

Chandu Venkateshappa was in brilliant form in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. She scalped eight wickets at an average of 14.37 and an economy rate of 6.69. She was one of only two bowlers in the competition to take a fifer.

BB-W vs HT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy is an Indian international who has plenty of experience at the highest level. She has played 76 T20Is, scoring 875 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 18.61. She could be a great captaincy pick for your BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Divya Gnanananda

Divya Gnanananda is an extremely reliable batter who knows how to perform on the biggest occasions. She will be looking to play a big knock today.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Veda Krishnamurthy 875 runs in 76 T20Is Divya Gnanananda 276 runs in 7 matches in Nippon Cup Shubha Sateesh 108 runs in 5 matches in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Chandu Venkateshappa 8 wickets in 5 matches in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

BB-W vs HT-W match expert tips

Veda Krishnamurthy has plenty of international experience under her belt, making her a safe multiplier pick for your BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Prathyoosha Kumar

Batters: Divya Gnanananda (vc), Krishika Reddy, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Vrinda Dinesh

All-rounders: Murali Anagha, Saloni P, Shubha Sateesh

Bowlers: Aditi Rajesh, Chandu Venkateshappa, Reema Fareed

BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

BB-W vs HT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Prathyoosha Kumar

Batters: Divya Gnanananda, Krishika Reddy, Veda Krishnamurthy, S Kishore Babu

All-rounders: Murali Anagha (c), Saloni P, Shubha Sateesh (vc)

Bowlers: Aditi Rajesh, Chandu Venkateshappa, Reema Fareed

